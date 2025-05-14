NBA draft expert drops physical comps for possible Hornets selections
The Charlotte Hornets may have missed out on Cooper Flagg in agonizing fashion, but they do still have the chance to land a top draft prospect fourth overall. The picks behind Flagg going first overall are anything but set in stone.
Dylan Harper is probably going second overall, but that's no guarantee. Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe will probably round out the top four, meaning Charlotte is likely going to end up with one of those three names.
If they do, they might end up with a future star. Physically, each of these players has a really inspiring NBA comparison from Jonathan Givony. Bear in mind that this is strictly a physical comp and has nothing to do with their game or if they will translate to the NBA.
Ace Bailey, who is one of the most likely names to be called by Charlotte on draft night, is very similar to Jayson Tatum. He has the same size and length as Tatum, and he, like Tatum was coming out, is a bit of muscle away from being a dependable power forward in a smaller lineup.
Dylan Harper, the least likely name, is very similar to Dwyane Wade. They share a very similar athletic profile. Thanks to a sturdy frame and impressive wingspan for a perimeter player, Harper could be a solid two-way guard like Wade was with the Miami Heat.
Finally, VJ Edgecombe could be drafted by the Hornets. A lot of big boards have him fourth, which makes it very possible. If the Hornets draft him, he could end up being similar to Jrue Holiday. The Baylor guard has even added 15 pounds in the last two years and is not yet 20, so he could grow even more. Interestingly enough, like Holiday, Edgecombe is touted as an elite perimeter defender.
