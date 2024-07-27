Vasilije Micic labels Kevin Durant "Lazy" In Previous Match-up

All Hornets

During an interview with European basketball news outlet "Basket News", Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic discussed his first season in the NBA. Micic was specifically asked about a play where he appeared to drop Kevin Durant on a crossover (see below), it's safe to say Micic had some interesting thoughts on the play.

It looked like it was a push off, but it was not a push. I think he wanted to take a charge and he expected me to push him. He was so lazy that game, I don't think he took us so serious because he's KD, he's one of the best ever. A lot of luck.

Vasilije Micic on Kevin Durant's flop

Although Micic labelled Durant "Lazy", it doesn't appear to have been meant in a negative way. What Micic was trying to convey is that Durant didn't have to be playing a full effort game against the lacklustre Hornets due to their inferior talent level. He was right, the Suns won 107-96.

At the time, this was a career game for Micic, scoring 21 points (He scored 25 ten days later). Post game Durant was asked by the media about Micic's play and only had positive things to say.

Crafty, knows how to play the position. Smart, taking advatnage of his opportunities. I'm happy for him

Kevin Durant on Vasilije Micic

You can watch the full interview with Vasilije Micic below

Micic and Durant will face off in the group stages of the Paris 2024 Olympics on the 28th of July at 11:30am EST.

