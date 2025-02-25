What a potential trade package for LaMelo Ball could look like
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Sacramento Kings 130-88 on Monday, dropping the team to 14-42.
Charles Lee's squad has not exactly been healthy this season, but it most likely would not have mattered anyway. The team has looked lost at times and has now dropped two consecutive 40+ point losses to the 29-28 Kings and the 25-33 Trail Blazers. They have the fourth-highest odds to land Duke star Cooper Flagg and only trail the two teams above them (Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans) by 0.5 games.
The face of the Hornets franchise has not been exempt from the team's season. Although LaMelo Ball is scoring at a career-high (26.7 points a night) he has had down years in many of his other stats, such as field goal percentage (41.4%), three-point percentage (33.6%), rebounds (5.1), assists (7.1), and steals (1.3).
In his last two games with the team, Ball has scored 18 points on 4-23 from the field and 1-11 from three.
The former Chino Hills star has struggled in Charles Lee's offense, who wants his team to run and shoot more threes. Charlotte has had the league's highest pick and roll frequency, running them 22.2% of the time. The way the Hornets run their offense is interesting. They run it similar to the way the Boston Celtics play, as Lee came out of that system. That being said, they do not have NEARLY the same personnel as Boston.
The personnel has made it hard to decide on whether or not LaMelo should be built around. If the team wanted to build around him, they would find shooters who would run in transition. A key sign to the team likely wanting to build around LaMelo Ball is the deal for a key bench piece, Josh Okogie, and then for the deal that fell through with Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish. All three players fit the bill for what is needed to build around LaMelo Ball.
So, if the Hornets land Cooper Flagg and say they don't want to build around Ball, what would a potential deal look like?
Potential deal for LaMelo Ball
The team that would have the best assets and the most glaring need for a point guard is the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have Fred VanVleet at the one at the moment, but his declining numbers on an ascending team could motion for them to move on in the summer. VanVleet has a club option this summer and is slated to make $44.8 million next season. So, good chance the Rockets decline and open up free cap space to make a splash.
That splash? You guessed it, LaMelo Ball.
What a deal could look like:
Charlotte Hornets acquire: G/F Dillon Brooks, G Reed Sheppard, F Jabari Smith Jr, 2027 first round selection (BKN), and 2029 first round selection (DAL and/or PHX swap rights).
Houston Rockets acquire: G LaMelo Ball
Why the Hornets do this:
If the team decides they do not want to build around LaMelo Ball and want a team around Flagg, this is an excellent package. Brooks is a moveable asset, but if the team decides they would rather keep him he would be a good addition. Brooks is still a good defender and shooting 38.8% from three this season, a career-high. He could play well as a backup wing, but may still see himself as a starter in which he could be rerouted.
Reed Sheppard was the third overall pick in the previous summer's draft and has not seen much NBA time. His G-League numbers speak for themself, however, as he is scoring 30.7 points per game on 45.6% from the field and 40.5% from three while adding 8.3 assists and 2.7 steals. Remember when Lonzo Ball was called Steph Curry with a 40-inch vertical? That's Reed Sheppard. He had a 42-inch vertical at the combine, the highest in the class. Unless the Hornets wanted it to be Tre Mann, Sheppard would be the team's replacement for Ball at the point guard position.
Jabari Smith is another former third-overall pick, and his career has been sub-par so far, to say the least. The former Auburn star is scoring a low in points this season (11.7), rebounds (6.5), assists (1.0), and steals (0.3). So why would the Hornets take a flier on him? Well, he was the #3 pick for a reason and is still only 21 years old. Smith would presumably be Flagg's backup and would develop into more of a role player instead of a star.
The two first-round picks, 2027 via Brooklyn and 2029 via either Phoenix or Dallas are important. While Brooklyn may not be as bad as they are now in 2027, that pick could still be valuable. That 2029 pick is the prize, however. Both Phoenix and Dallas are shaped to struggle in 2029, with Phoenix potentially moving on from Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, and the Mavericks with an aging Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.
Why the Rockets do this:
The Rockets need another scorer alongside Jalen Green. They especially need a point guard who can play make, and Ball's 7.1 assists a night would easily be the highest on the team (VanVleet, 5.8). The Hornets star is also locked up until the 2028-29 season, so Houston would not have to worry about paying him. They have the perfect squad surrounding Ball, with multiple shooters and a very fast-paced team. If the Rockets did this, we could be seeing OKC vs. Houston duels for the foreseeable future.
Will the Hornets do this? Probably not, so do not sweat Hornets fans. However, it is something to look into.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets clearly need a roster makeover this offseason
Hornets fall to Kings as Zach LaVine scores season-high
Should Miles Bridges be a long-term piece for the Hornets?