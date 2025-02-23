Should Miles Bridges be a long-term piece for the Hornets?
There's been quite the discussion for some time now on Hornets forward Miles Bridges and whether he should or shouldn't be a part of the Hornets' future plans. Bridges signed a three-year deal last summer, which quieted those talks but resurfaced at the beginning of the season.
Bridges struggled mightily at the beginning of the season for multiple factors. He showed signs of rust, seemed to struggle to fit into his role, and also battled a knee injury that he suffered early on in the season.
However, since Bridges came back from injury, he has performed at a very high level. If there's one thing that Bridges has been superb at in his tenure with the Hornets, it's been his ability to bounce back after rough performances on the court.
Bridges has averaged over 20 points per game in his last three months of play. In the month of February, he's currently averaging over 23 points per game, along with 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Not only has his overall game improved, but so has his his recent shooting splits, as he's shooting 42.7% from the field and a much improved 37.5% from three on 7.1 attempts.
Bridges has shown to be a valuable piece to the Hornets' roster when healthy. When Ball, Bridges, Williams, and Miller were available, the Hornets looked like a very competent team, which hasn't been a term to use for the Hornets in the past couple of seasons.
When others are out, Bridges is out there competing and playing for his teammates, his fanbase, and for his team. It's rare to see someone with the competitive spirit that Bridges has to win each and every night, as his main goal has always been to win and get the Hornets back to competing for a playoff spot.
Although the Hornets won't be competing for a playoff spot this year, Bridges has shown true leadership and impressive play for the majority of the season, which is one of the main reasons why the Hornets shouldn't be looking to trade him in the offseason.
Bridges is only 26 years old, and although he's beginning to escape the range of being called one of the Hornets' young pieces, he's starting to become the much-needed veteran the team needs.
For the foreseeable future, Miles Bridges should be a Charlotte Hornet.
