Where does LaMelo Ball rank among the 2020 draft class? Analyst reveals
In hindsight, the 2020 draft class only had a few really strong players in it. The Charlotte Hornets, who have long been infamous for draft slip-ups, did manage to land one of them in LaMelo Ball. They selected him with the third overall pick, and one insider believes he remains a top-five talent from the class.
LaMelo Ball is the fourth-best player from 2020 draft
The best player in the 2020 class, according to Sports Illustrated's Derek Parker, went first overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, whom the Hornets couldn't have drafted anyway. Everyone else, they had a chance to get.
The second-best player, after a brilliant 2024-25 postseason run, is Tyrese Haliburton, who somehow didn't even go in the top 10. Tyrese Maxey was next, though it's fair to say that he and LaMelo Ball, the fourth-best player from his class, aren't so dissimilar that the Hornets regret that one.
Ball outranked Desmond Bane to get this spot. Parker said, "LaMelo Ball, the draft’s No. 3 pick after plenty of deliberation, comes in at No. 4 on the list, with plenty of good and bad spread across his five seasons."
"Ball undoubtedly has talent, most recently averaging 25.2 points and 7.4 assists, with a sole All-Star selection to show for it," Parker said. "But in the last three seasons, he’s averaged just 35 games played, and his play has yet to help the Hornets ascend to new heights in the East."
Injuries and a lack of winning have always followed Ball, at least narratively. With that in mind, it was hard for Parker to put Ball ahead of Maxey.
Haliburton does have a better situation, but it's getting harder and harder to argue that he's not actually that good, especially after what he did in dragging the Pacers to and almost through the NBA Finals.
The good thing is that Charlotte didn't draft a dud, which there were plenty of. They could've selected Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu, Killian Hayes, Obi Toppin, or Deni Avdija, all of whom are worse than Ball and some of whom are legitimate busts.
It was a good decision by the Hornets, and that's mainly what matters. Sure, they could've gotten a slightly better player, but who's to say that Maxey or Haliburton would look good had they been drafted to Charlotte?
- MORE STORES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball's crunch-time prowess hailed by NBA analyst
Hornets' Collin Sexton gives inspiring speech at the NBPA Top 50 camp
Former Hornets reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi joining the NBA on NBC
Hornets land PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford in mock trade that makes too much sense