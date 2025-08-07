Hornets' Collin Sexton gives inspiring speech at the NBPA Top 50 camp
The Charlotte Hornets made the decision to trade for Collin Sexton this offseason in a move that caught a lot of people around the NBA off guard.
Sexton has proven that he can be a very good player off the bench, although he does have some starting experience, too. Sexton looks like he'll be the sixth man for the Hornets.
While he's new in Charlotte, he's had a lot of experience in the NBA. He knows what it takes to succeed and carve out a niche in order to keep a job in the league for an extended period of time.
Hornets guard Collin Sexton gives a rousing speech at NBPA Top 50 camp
"Find that hunger. At the end of the day, you gotta find something that's gonna get you up that next morning. You gotta find something that's gonna push you to be better," he told the group of players on hand.
Sexton has had a lot of competition in his career, starting in Cleveland when he was battling with Darius Garland for ball dominance. He has also been motivated in Utah to take a lesser role by coming off the bench at times because that was what was best for his team.
Sexton has played seven seasons in the league already. He wanted to make sure that the campers understood that keeping their motivation is the only way to truly succeed in the league.
Collin Sexton looking to help the Hornets make the playoffs next season
The Hornets are hoping that Sexton's experience in both Cleveland and Utah can help lead a young team to the playoffs next season. Charlotte thinks it's time to start trying to win games and made the moves necessary this offseason to support that.
Sexton will enter a new role with his new team, although he will still be looked to primarily be a scorer off the bench, as he was in Utah. He just might handle the ball a little more than he did with the Jazz.
This season in Utah, Sexton averaged 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
