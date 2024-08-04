Where is James Bouknight?
Since the Charlotte Hornets waived James Bouknight on February 8th, there hasn't been much news about the former UConn lottery pick. Despite posting several workout photos on Instagram from the UConn practice facility and Miami, Bouknight has had difficulty making a return to the NBA. In fact, he hasn't played organized basketball at all since then.
Bouknight didn't land on another NBA, G-League or overseas team after being waived. Even Kai Jones, who dealt with his own off-court issues, was picked up last season by Sixers and Clippers. Some thought James Bouknight might wait until the summer to make his return, but he didn't appear on any roster at the NBA Summer League. So, what has happened to James Bouknight?
1. An Unknown Injury
With Bouknight no longer on an NBA roster, we are not guaranteed public updates on his health. It's possible Bouknight was set to play in summer league but ended up missing out through injury.
2. Poor Mental Health/Off-Court Issues Lingering
Bouknight was battling poor mental health while with Charlotte and became involved in various off-court incidents. It's possible one or both of these issues still remain, blocking his path back to the NBA.
3. Simply Not Good Enough
It's rare a former lottery pick has zero interest for a second chance, even the biggest draft busts normally receive a second look somewhere. That said, Bouknight's play wasn't good at any point during his three years in the league. Even his G-League film was careless, inefficient and error prone.
4. Unofficially Retired?
Perhaps Bouknight is torn about continuing his basketball career? It's no secret that he has struggled with mental health and rarely appeared to be enjoying himself on the court.
From the outside it appears Bouknight's career is at rock bottom. Whatever the reason for Bouknight's absence from the NBA, a successful comeback now truly be one of the most impressive in recent draft history. Lets hope whatever Bouknight is doing, he has found happiness.