Which Hornets could make the All-Star team next season?
The Charlotte Hornets have not had an All-Star since LaMelo Ball made the team in 2021-22. He was arguably snubbed after being among the league leaders in points last year at the time the teams were selected, but either way, it's been a few years.
The Hornets have slowly stockpiled a fair amount of talent, though. It's not likely enough to get them deep into the playoffs, but they have some good players. A couple of them very well could challenge for the All-Star team in 2025-26.
All-Stars
Sadly, there are only about two players on the roster that can make an All-Star team this year: LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Ball is very likely. His scoring may go down a bit with more help on offense, but his efficiency should rise and so should his assists. That will probably get him back into the game this season.
Brandon Miller could make it as well. It'd be hard to imagine two Hornets getting in the game unless they're somehow one of the top teams in the East by that point, but Miller has the other shot at making it. Before getting hurt, Miller was really coming into his own, averaging almost 21, 5, and 4 on improving shooting numbers. In year three, also with more help and spacing, he could really take off and make the team.
Rising Stars
The Rising Stars game is another thing entirely. It features rookies and sophomores deserving of credit but not of playing alongside the veterans. That's where Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and maybe even KJ Simpson can earn a nod.
Knueppel is likely to be starting and thus playing with Ball and Miller, so his offensive numbers should be really good thanks to their spacing. McNeeley is similar, and he really looked good in Summer League. He'll come off the bench most likely, but there's an outside shot.
The center rotation is totally up in the air, but Kalkbrenner has the best combination of size and defensive capability, and he can actually shoot from range a little bit. With no clear starter at the five, Kalkbrenner could be in line for big minutes that will get his numbers up to Rising Stars range.
Simpson is a really long shot, but his performance in Summer League can't go overlooked. He was excellent, showcasing a really big leap from his first season in the NBA. If it translates to the regular season, then he might surprise some folks.
