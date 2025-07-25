NBA analyst urges Hornets to make a move to fix roster that makes 'zero sense'
The Charlotte Hornets have a very different roster than they did in 2024. Through smart trades designed to set themselves up well in the future, they have also concocted a rather imbalanced roster. The roster has a plethora of guards, a lack of true wings, and very few bigs.
This has resulted in Bleacher Report's Dan Favale listing Charlotte as one of five NBA rosters "that make zero sense." It's easy to see why since the team just isn't very balanced and has a really depleted center rotation, specifically.
"Rookies Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley each have the size of a wing but don't really defend like one. Tidjane Salaün and Miles Bridges are more like tweener forwards, though Bridges' case is debatable. Brandon Miller looms as the only true wing on the roster," Favale said.
Favale also said he's not thrilled about and is surprised that Charlotte is happy with the center rotation of Moussa Diabaté, Mason Plumlee and Ryan Kalkbrenner.
"Diabaté is worth further exploration, but it'd be better to have a higher-end option alongside Knueppel, McNeeley, LaMelo Ball, and Collin Sexton. A 6'6" Grant Williams doesn't do the trick," he added.
All of a sudden, the Hornets are "over-indexing on guards" with Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr., and Spencer Dinwiddie on the roster, which doesn't even mention Summer League standout KJ Simpson.
As for how the roster can begin to make sense, Favale has a task for GM Jeff Peterson. "Charlotte would do well to figure out how it can turn Josh Green or Pat Connaughton (or someone else) into true-wing depth and/or a center upgrade," he concluded.
If the Hornets can flip one of those extendable guard/wing players into a true big man, it would help balance the roster, but it's unclear if that's on the front office's radar after so many moves this offseason already.
