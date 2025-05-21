NBA insider renders verdict on LaMelo Ball Clippers trade rumors
While it's true that LaMelo Ball trade rumors persist all the time, this offseason, there is one in particular. Lonzo Ball, LaMelo's brother, went public and made a prediction that the Charlotte Hornets would trade Ball and draft Dylan Harper. In doing so, they'd send their franchise point guard back home to join the Los Angeles Clippers.
That is one of the many trade rumors that have persisted around some NBA superstars. Is there any truth to the rumor? NBA insider Greg Swartz with Bleacher Report doesn't think so. He's selling this particular rumor.
"It wouldn't be a shock for the Hornets to shop Ball, the talented yet oft-injured one-time All-Star, although there's a few problems with Lonzo's predictions," Swartz said. The analyst pointed out that there's probably no way Harper falls to Charlotte at number four overall.
He continued, detailing why Los Angeles couldn't afford such a deal. "The Clippers are also woefully low on trade assets following the deals for Paul George and James Harden," Swartz said. "Los Angeles owns the last pick of the first round in 2025 and doesn't control any other of its firsts until 2030."
He also said the Clippers don't have enough good, young talent to satisfy "the ever-rebuilding Hornets," either. "A package of Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, salary filler, and a future first-round pick or two isn't going to be enough for Ball, even with his injury concerns," the analyst said.
The Clippers just can't afford to make a deal for Ball, no matter if they want to or not. The Hornets also probably cannot pick Dylan Harper, so Lonzo's prediction is not worth paying attention to at this point. Swartz did say Ball might be traded (which both he and the team have said they don't want), but he won't go to the Clippers.
