Why the Hornets could still be the winners of last summer's Klay Thompson trade
During last offseason, Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson decided after a decade and four NBA titles it was time to move to a new team.
Thompson selected the Dallas Mavericks as his new team, a franchise coming off it's first Finals appearance in a decade with young superstar Luka Doncic.
To acquire Thompson, an at the time NBA record six-team deal was made, sending Thompson to the Mavericks. To help clear up money, though, the Mavs needed to send out wing Josh Green, who was sent to the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets were thrown into the deal with their excessive cap space to help make the deal work, yet there could be a chance they end up winning the deal. In his first season with the Hornets, Green played the most games in a single season in his young career at 68, and shot 39.1% from deep.
Josh also started in 67 of these games, though additions to the Hornets roster this offseason may see him take a spot on the bench.
So, what about Klay Thompson? The four time NBA champion had his worst scoring season (14.0) in over a decade, and shot an underwhelming (for someone of his stature) 39.1% from deep. The wing also had a sharp decline in his defensive performance, which could end up seeing him on the Mavericks bench, just as he was during the 2023-24 season with the Warriors.
In Charlotte, Green suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of the season that caused him to receive surgery, which has put him out "indefinitely", per the Hornets. It's unclear when he will return, though, when he does Hornets fans have high hopes he can help make an impact for the squad.
The former Arizona Wildcat will be looked upon to help boost a Hornets bench that desperately needs help. Last season, the Hornets were 21st in bench scoring, averaging 33.8 points a night. With an improved starting lineup, and added depth pieces, the Buzz should see better production from the bench this season.
It still remains to be seen what kind of impact Green will make this season. The wing underwhelmed last season, with multiple games where he looked near unplayable. Though the shoulder injury was sustained later in the season, Green is set to come in and be fully healthy when he returns, ideally with good play on his side.
