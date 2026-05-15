14 Years of No. 14 Picks: What Hornets Can Expect in NBA Draft
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The Charlotte Hornets got stuck with the 14th pick in the lottery. The lottery is usually unkind to the Hornets, and this year was no different, even if we all hoped that the karma we have been long due would manifest after the Hornets finally became competitive.
Unfortunately, whatever stigma haunts Charlotte is stronger than the fact that they were competitive and did not tank in 2025-26. So with the 14th pick, Charlotte has to find an impact player. Unfortunately, that's easier said than done, even in a deep draft class. History's not on their side.
Here's a rundown of the 14th pick going back 14 years:
- 2025: Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
- 2024: Bub Carrington, Portland Trail Blazers
- 2023: Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans
- 2022: Ochai Agbaji, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2021: Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors
- 2020: Aaron Nesmith, Boston Celtics
- 2019: Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics
- 2018: Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
- 2017: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- 2016: Denzel Valentine, Chicago Bulls
- 2015: Cameron Payne, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2014: TJ Warren, Phoenix Suns
- 2013: Shabazz Muhammad, Utah Jazz
- 2012: Jeremy Lamb, Houston Rockets
Obviously, that's not a who's who. However, that isn't to say good prospects can't be found. Several teams just made mistakes, because quite a few good players went after the above:
- Kel'el Ware
- Jared McCain
- Keyonte George
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.
- Mark Williams
- Christian Braun
- Walker Kessler
- Alperen Sengun
- Trey Murphy
- Tyrese Maxey
- Jaden McDaniels
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Grant Williams
- Donte DiVincenzo
- OG Anunoby
- Jarrett Allen
- Derrick White
- Pascal Siakam
- Kelly Oubre
- Nikola Jokic
- Rudy Gobert
- Draymond Green
The 14th pick has a fairly dubious history, which isn't good for the Hornets. There are a handful of hits, but most of the recent 14th overall picks have been misfires. However, the teams just needed to scout better, because the above list is full of really good NBA players.
The Hornets will have plenty of options at 14 (and then again at 18), but finding the right one is crucial. They have been on the wrong end of bad draft choices with really good players going later, far too many times.
They themselves passed on all those players listed above and more, so Charlotte's tasked with trying to break the NBA-wide trend and their own trend. Fortunately, Jeff Peterson has drafted better in his tenure, so there's hope for that.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI