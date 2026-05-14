Is Hornets Star Brandon Miller Really Untouchable?

There's a lot of chatter, from us here as well, about what trades might go down by the Charlotte Hornets this offseason. There's speculation that the Hornets may put together a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo or even trade way up in the NBA draft for someone like Caleb Wilson.

The former can probably be accomplished primarily through picks and without including LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, or Brandon Miller. The latter, though, especially if they do want Wilson or another top-four prospect, is much harder to accomplish.

The Hornets have a plethora of picks to deal, but the top four of this class is particularly loaded. Even throwing together a package including four of the five picks the Hornets have in 2026 and 2027 might not get it done.

The Hornets are LaMelo Ball's team, and Kon Knueppel is entering his second year, so neither seem even remotely tradeable. Plus, Ball's contract would make him less desirable than Knueppel or Miller, who is the "odd man out," so to speak.

Would the Hornets consider putting Miller into one of these packages? Is he as untouchable as he seems?

Is Brandon Miller truly untouchable in trade talks?

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) makes a slam dunk during first quarter against the Detroit Pistons | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There's almost no scenario where the Hornets trade Brandon Miller. He is a star in the making, and he is slowly putting things together. This was his third season, but he lost most of his second season, so he's still on the inexperienced side.

Putting him in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo or someone else would be foolish. Miller could have a decade left with the Hornets. Antetokounmpo would probably only be here for the two years remaining on his contract.

The alternative doesn't make much sense, either. It is logical to trade aging stars who are expensive or have other concerns for picks to take a young prospect, but it doesn't make any sense to trade a good player on a rookie deal for an unproven player on a rookie deal.

The only reason trading up for Wilson, Cameron Boozer, or someone else is to add that prospect to the trio of Miller, Ball, and Knueppel. Including Miller defeats the purpose, because the Hornets would be forking over a ton of assets to, in all likelihood, slightly downgrade at one position on the floor.

Consider this: Miller is arguably the true engine for Charlotte. When he plays, it makes a world of difference. The Hornets went 3-14 with Miller sidelined. They were 41-24 with him. That's a 52-win pace.

Without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets were 3-7, which isn't good, but it's not as bad as it was without Miller. There's more nuance to this conversation, admittedly. Losing your second-best player stings no matter what because most teams can't easily replace them in the lineup and not miss a beat.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) attempts to dunk against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Still, the Hornets are way better with Miller on the floor. The Hornets have been a good bit better with him on the floor every season:

23-24: +2.3 points

24-25: +3.3 points

25-26: +8.0 points

Ball gets a lot of love for making the Hornets 9.9 points better when he's on the floor, but Miller is not far behind. Consider this as well: in the Hornets' biggest win in a decade (the Play-In victory over Miami), Miller was quietly incredible.

Coby White got the love for his clutch shots and 19 points off the bench. Ball got a lot of love for hitting the game-winner, generally giving the Miami defense fits, and leading the team in points. But it was Miller who really put the team on his back.

He was quiet in the first half, but he exploded for 20 points in the second half and overtime. And if not for his ridiculous contested three with 18.6 seconds left, Coby White never would've had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth.

Miller is probably not totally untouchable. In all honesty, the Hornets don't have anyone that would never be traded, even for a massive haul of first-round picks. But he's about as untouchable as any player on a rookie deal across the NBA, so he's not going to be dealt.

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