Charlotte Hornets Mock Draft: 2 Prized Prospects Without Trading Up or Down

The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in this draft and three in 2027. That's a glut of upcoming first-rounders, but they don't have the roster space to accommodate all that.

Trading up is an option. So is trading out of the first round with the 18th pick and adding more long-term future assets to the ever-growing stockpile. But if the board falls as it did for this simulation, that might not be the best idea.

Hornets' two-pick mock draft

1.14: Arizona G Brayden Burries

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With the 14th pick, the Hornets ended up with an enviable array of options: Brayden Burries, Yaxel Lendeborg, Koa Peat, Aday Mara, Chris Cenac Jr., Jayden Quaintance, and Bennett Stirtz. In this case, it's just an example of the Hornets taking the best player available, which is Burries.

The Hornets need guard depth, even if they re-sign Coby White. This would allow him to work off-ball and give the Hornets a much-needed third ballhandler. If LaMelo Ball does get hurt again, the Hornets can't afford to have Tre Mann or Sion James running the offense at any point.

Plus, with the 18th pick, the Hornets don't have to just prioritize size and physicality here. They can take the best player knowing that in four slots, a couple of the other aforementioned prospects will be there.

1.18: Michigan C Aday Mara

There were two enticing trade offers that would've given the Hornets a few more future first-round picks. They also could've had the recently-selected Yaxel Lendeborg or Keaton Wagler (and lose Burries) in the process, but the Hornets need some size in the frontcourt, so Aday Mara is the pick.

Mara is 7'3", and that's as tall as it gets in this draft class. He's also a uniquely gifted passer, which makes him an ideal big in Charles Lee's system. He can rebound and kick out for threes better than even Moussa Diabaté.

Mara is also an excellent defender. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and Michigan posted an absurd 82.6 defensive rating when he was on the floor. He also averaged 2.6 blocks, so the Hornets would have a true rim protector.

As tempting as it is to trade up with the two picks or trade back with one and recoup a ton of assets, it's hard to ignore the chance to add two really good prospects like this, especially if so much talent falls to the 14th pick.

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