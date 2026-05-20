A Guard 14th Overall? Why the Hornets May Target a Backcourt Player in NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets are primarily in the market for frontcourt players this offseason. In the draft, they are routinely projected to take at least one but often two big men or forwards with their two draft picks. Usually, if they do anything other than a big, it's with the 18th pick. What if they took a guard first, though?

The middle portion of the lottery is incredibly guard-heavy. That could lead some teams to reach on other prospects simply because they don't need a guard. There will be some interesting names available. In our most recent mock draft, Brayden Burries fell to 14th, and that's a prime example.

Burries and Mikel Brown Jr. are very plausible fall candidates, and they could end up on Charlotte's radar. But even if a guard doesn't fall, there are tons of options in the ordinary range of the Hornets' pick. Labaron Philon Jr., Braylon Mullins, and Christian Anderson are all certainly in play.

Would the Hornets pass on a big like Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, Jayden Quaintance, or Hannes Steinbach for one of the guards? That feels less likely, but it can't be ruled out. So why is Charlotte potentially interested in a guard?

The roster construction demands the addition of one more ballhandler, to be totally honest. Even if they re-sign Coby White, that gives them two viable point guards (with LaMelo Ball). If Ball gets hurt, that's just one. And White does well off-ball, so having another adds serious flexibility.

The Hornets had to use Sion James as a point guard far too often last season. He's not equipped for that. Tre Mann can run the point, but he's such a negative player at this point (-17.2 points worse with Mann on the floor), that he shouldn't be out there, either.

Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) drives around Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

That obviously puts the onus on the Hornets' front office to find another guard. With two picks, the Hornets can easily target one of the aforementioned guards at 14 and still find some size at 18. They could also switch the two around.

That would make more sense. The 18th pick could be used on Anderson, Bennett Stirtz, Cameron Carr, or Dailyn Swain. There are a ton of options, so don't be shocked if the Hornets end up drafting a guard earlier than you expect. Despite having plenty of backcourt talent, there's still a minor gap that needs to be addressed.

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