Brandon Miller Can Still Be the Face of the Hornets, but Something Has to Change

The Charlotte Hornets thought they were getting a player they could build around when they selected Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Three years later, there are still questions about whether he can become that player.

Miller can score, and nobody is questioning his ability to put points on the board. But Charlotte needs more than a player who can score 25 points one night and struggle the next. The Hornets need someone they can count on, especially when the offense isn't playing well.

That's where Miller still has some work to do. There have been enough good performances to see why Charlotte drafted him so high, but the next step is putting those performances together more often.

Brandon Miller Needs to Become More Than a Scorer

Nov 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is plenty to like about Miller's game. He can knock down shots from outside, create his own opportunities, and take over offensively when he's playing well. The problem is that Charlotte hasn't always gotten that version of Miller. His uneven start to the season has already raised questions about his consistency.

Every player is going to have an off night. That's part of basketball. What the Hornets can't afford is for their potential franchise player to disappear offensively for stretches when the team needs him. Finding ways to contribute when his shot isn't falling would go a long way toward changing that.

Miller could also do a better job of getting his teammates involved. He isn't going to take over the responsibilities of a point guard, nor should he. But there are opportunities for Miller to make the extra pass or help create a better shot instead of trying to score himself.

His health is another concern. Miller has already missed time during his young career, and those absences make it harder for Charlotte to see what it really has. The Hornets need him available, particularly with so many young players still trying to establish themselves. Head coach Charles Lee recently provided an encouraging update on Miller's injury.

With LaMelo Ball no longer in Charlotte, Miller has an opportunity to take on a bigger role. The Hornets have other young players who can contribute, including Kon Knueppel, but Miller is one of the players Charlotte will be looking to when the offense needs a spark. How he handles that responsibility will be important for his development.

Charlotte has made a major investment in Miller, so a few disappointing games aren't going to change its plans. He is still young enough to improve, and the scoring ability that made him such a highly regarded prospect hasn't gone anywhere.

But at some point, potential needs to translate into consistent on-court performance. He doesn't have to be a 30-point-per-game scorer, but he does have to be a player that the Hornets can count on in many different ways, whether it be by scoring, making a play for a teammate, or anything else that can help the team win.

There is still time for Miller to become that player. The Hornets just need to start seeing more of it on a consistent basis.

Yes, for now, Brandon Miller can still become the face of the Charlotte Hornets. But having the talent to be the face of a franchise and actually becoming that player are two entirely different things.

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