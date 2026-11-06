Charlotte Hornets' EVP Jeff Peterson is Stuck Between a Rock and a Soft Place

Most people believed that the Charlotte Hornets would take a step back this season. How could they not after trading LaMelo Ball, the swashbuckling point guard who manned the cockpit of their top-five offense? The distance of how far that step back would be, though, varied depending on who you asked.

Personally, I believed in the more optimistic outcomes that were on the table for the 2026-27 season, but the offensive output thus far has been worse than even the most negative prognosticators could have predicted.

Charlotte's 104.1 offensive rating is the worst in the league.

Their 85.2 offensive rating in half court settings is the worst in the league.

The Hornets are attempting 48.1% of their field goal attempts from three-point range, more than any team in the NBA, but they're only converting on 30.7% of those looks -- the fourth-worst in basketball.

And let me make something clear: you're not the only one frustrated by this. I am confident that everyone inside of the Hornets locker room is even more perturbed than you because their expectations for this season were just as high as yours.

The context of Charlotte's current situation does matter here.

Coby White has only played in two games where his minutes were severely limited as he works his way back from a lingering calf injury. Kon Knueppel played six minutes of basketball before he re-injured his ailing left hamstring. Grant Williams hasn't played a second yet.

The Hornets are generating more wide open threes than any team in the league and they just can't make them -- the shooting variance has to boomerang back in their favor eventually, right? The struggling Brandon Miller and Naz Reid will inevitably look better when they're surrounded by legitimate offensive talents in White and Knueppel for more than the occasional five-minute stint, won't they?

The rational brain continues to point to those things. Charlotte was snake-bitten by injuries last fall and started 4-14 before a screeching U-turn kickstarted a magical run that captured the imaginations of Hornets fans across the Carolinas. The hope is that the team can do that again if Charles Lee ever gets to trot out his full complement of weapons. It's not time to panic yet.

The problem is that the number of people willing to give this group of Hornets that benefit of the doubt is dwindling by the hour.

Hornets fans are suffering from early-season whiplash. The last time they saw their team play basketball at the Spectrum Center before October was the culmination of that half-season run that energized the city of Charlotte: a late-game comeback over the proverbial boogeyman, the Miami Heat, orchestrated by the player the team ended up sending away in a trade just weeks later; LaMelo Ball.

When the new-look Hornets made their triumphant return to the Hive this fall, they got booed off the floor because the wings of the high-flying offense they became accustomed to seeing were clipped.

Charles Lee agreed that the people in the building that night were well within their right to voice their displeasure, and based on recent trends, those jeers many continue and become even more vociferous.

The purple and teal clad supporters tasted the smallest morsel of success last season, and like my son who hasn't stopped diving head first into his post-trick-or-treating spoils after Halloween, they are craving more of it. The frustrations of a 10-year playoff drought, the longest in the NBA, are starting to come to a head.

And rightfully so. Although I'm still bullish on both the Hornets' short and long-term potential, I sympathize with anybody who is frustrated with what they've watched in the first two weeks of the season. The product has been objectively bad, and if you ask those that are the most frustrated, Jeff Peterson is the main target of their ire.

Which is where the title of this column comes in.

The rock is the a large majority of people that support the Hornets who are frustrated by the team's unwillingness to build on last season's success and start another rebuild. The ticket-paying, merch-buying, television-product-consuming fans who will slowly become apathetic to the consistent messaging of 'sustainable success' and 'optionality' that doesn't have any tangible output to be seen on the court right now.

I do understand the long-term focus the team had when they made the moves they did this summer. That doesn't make them any less frustrating for people who bleed Hornets colors.

The soft place is the runway he created for himself by trading LaMelo Ball.

Jeff Peterson isn't going anywhere, any time soon. By trading LaMelo Ball, resetting the Hornets' salary sheets, and adding a bevy of future draft capital in the last couple of years, Peterson has earned the right to see this rebuild through. Ownership clearly believes in his vision -- they wouldn't have signed off on the ground-shaking trade of Ball if they didn't.

Thus creates the conondrum. Peterson pulled off the rare double of expediting the fan base's desire for a winner in Charlotte while extending the grace period that the people who sign his paychecks will allow him.

The long-term effects of the Ball trade will ultimately define Peterson's tenure in Charlotte regardless of what happens this season, because let's be honest with ourselves: this trade was never going to be fairly judged after one season, let alone an infinitesimal 10-game sample size.

The trade has put immense stakes on the next big swing Peterson takes, the one where he finally cashes in the assets the franchise has expertly amassed, because again, the fans in the hoop state are craving high-level basketball in Charlotte. They are ravenous for it. Peterson and his crew have to get that move right, or else his job may actually be in jeopardy if the Hornets get bogged down in another forever-rebuild.

The light at the end of the tunnel is as bright as ever no matter how far away it may seem.

Holistically speaking, Jeff Peterson is very good at his job. Coby White, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel are foundational building blocks. Charles Lee is a stellar head coach. The ground work has been laid.

Peterson has provided Charlotte with all of the tools needed to build something special in the Queen City, but accumulating the tradeable contracts and the draft capital is the easy part. Turning those assets into the championship-caliber team the Hornets' front office dreams of bringing to Charlotte is where the rubber meets the road.

And based on how this season has started, in stark contrast to how last season ended, the pressure is on Peterson and his front office to deliver meaningful basketball to Charlotte before the long-term message they continue to peddle goes stale.

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