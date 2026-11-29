The Charlotte Hornets have been relying on young star Brandon Miller to help provide offense for the team, but the last two games have shown how inconsistent he can be.

The Hornets forward had a great performance against the Bulls on Wednesday, scoring 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field. He hit 4-of-9 from beyond the arc as the Hornets had a chance to win on the final possession.

The Hornets were back at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, and it was a tough game for the young star.

In the loss to the Nets, Miller had just four points on 1-of-14 shooting from the field, missing all seven of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The difference between those two performances is hard to ignore for a player the Hornets are relying on for consistent offense.

Miller's Scoring Has Been Difficult to Predict

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) gets a rebound from Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets have several players capable of contributing offensively, but Miller's scoring ability makes him an important part of their plans.

The problem is finding that level of production on a more consistent basis.

While Charlotte can't expect Miller to have 30-plus-point games every night, the Hornets need more offensive production from him, especially in close games like these.

There was one positive statistic for Miller in the Nets game. Even though he had only four points, he was a plus-12 in the game. That means the Hornets outscored the Nets by 12 points while Miller was on the court.

Charlotte needs Miller to give it more offensively, particularly when games are coming down to the final possessions.

Hornets Need More Consistency From Their Young Star

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives past Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte's young players are still trying to figure out how to win close games. Coby White and Naz Reid each had big games in the loss to the Nets, scoring 37 and 27 points, respectively.

As Charlotte continues to look for ways to win close games, Miller can be the player who provides much of the offense. While he does not have to be the leading scorer in every game, he can't have games where he completely disappears offensively for the entire game.

The Chicago game showed what Miller is capable of doing, but his performance against Brooklyn was a reminder of why consistency is so important for the young star.

The talent is there, but Charlotte needs to see it more often.

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