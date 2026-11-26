The Charlotte Hornets had another chance to end their losing streak on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. Playing at home against a Chicago team missing two of its leading scorers, the Hornets came up short, 107-105, at Spectrum Center.

With the loss, Charlotte’s record drops to 4-13 for the season, and the team has now lost six in a row. Chicago’s record rises to 6-12 with the win, despite missing Norman Powell and Caleb Wilson. Jalen Smith was also unavailable for Chicago on Wednesday.

Despite the loss for Charlotte, Brandon Miller’s effort was outstanding, as he posted a game-high 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting, with four 3-pointers and five free throws.

Hornets Couldn't Overcome Shooting Struggles

Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulls’ performance as a team was better than Charlotte’s in the second half. Chicago went on to win the game after entering the fourth quarter with a two-point lead. Both teams scored 34 points in the final quarter.

The Bulls had another strong performance from Josh Giddey, with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Tre Jones also added eight assists for Chicago. While several offensive stars on the Bulls were out, they managed to put together a total team effort and found ways to create scoring opportunities. Chicago was more accurate with its shooting than Charlotte.

Overall, the Bulls shot 50% from the field and 42% from 3-point range, while Charlotte’s field-goal percentage was 41% and its 3-point percentage was 32%. The Hornets outrebounded the Bulls 47-36, but couldn't make enough shots to take advantage of their rebounding advantage.

Brandon Miller's Big Night Wasn't Enough

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller again was Charlotte’s main offensive threat, but the Bulls were able to limit the production of the other Hornets players, who struggled to score. Naz Reid added 18 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte. Moussa Diabate contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Coby White contributed 11 points and six assists for Charlotte, but continued his shooting struggles with a 3-of-13 performance from the field and no made 3-pointers. The Bulls outscored the Hornets in total assists as well, 25-20.

Charlotte has now dropped six in a row, with another tough-to-swallow loss on Wednesday. With two of Chicago’s best scorers out, Charlotte should have taken advantage of the situation and pulled out a win.

As it stands, Charlotte is searching for answers and needs to find a way to turn things around.

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