Charles Lee Meets the Moment In Charlotte Hornets' Play-In Victory Over Miami

One of the most impressive parts of the Charlotte Hornets' meteoric rise in the second half of the season was their reliance on youth.

Charlotte leaned heavily on three rookies -- Kon Knueppel, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Sion James -- and in Tuesday night's Play-In victory over the Miami Heat, the Hornets' starting five had combined for zero playoff appearances.

Charles Lee, the Hornets' head coach, isn't quite as green as his starting five, but the Play-In game was the first time Lee acted as the leading voice on a bench in a postseason game.

The 41-year-old boasts a pair of championship rings from his time as an assistant in Milwaukee and Boston, but his first taste of win-or-go-home action as a head coach came on Tuesday night against one of the league's preeminent tacticians in Erik Spoelstra, and Lee held his own against the future Hall of Famer.

Charles Lee was quick to deflect any praise after the game, crediting his players for knocking down the big-time shots and making just enough plays on defense at the end, but him and his staff deserve some flowers too.

The major lever Lee pulled was a fairly controversial one. With standout rookie sharpshoot Kon Knueppel struggling (6 points, 2/12 shooting, 0/6 from three), Lee decided to close the game with Coby White on the floor alongside LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, and a combination of Grant Williams and Moussa Diabate at center. Knueppel exited the game with 1:42 to go in regulation and didn't return.

White's insertion into the lineup paid off for the Hornets, as the veteran point guard who knows a thing or two about playing the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament delivered a ludicrous three-pointer from the corner to force overtime.

In the extra period, Lee and his staff got to work on the whiteboard and drew up a beauty of a sideline out of bounds play to free up LaMelo Ball for the eventual game-winning layup. The Hornets boast one of the league's best offenses, and the X's and O's that Lee's staff have implemented are a major reason why.

Following the win, Lee was asked about his staff's first experience head coaching in a postseason environment, and he said this, "I'm super grateful for this staff. They prepare our team with the right amount of information in terms of skill work on the court and tactically, and they help me. We talk through enough things to prepare us for the game..." before directing the praise back to his players.

The players executed the game plan despite Miami's success against it. Charlotte consistently showed Tyler Herro a second defender when he attempted to isolate on the perimeter, and the Heat's role players took advantage. Even though Davion Mitchell had exploded for a career-high 28 points, the Hornets were comfortable with letting him catch-and-shoot in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Lee and his staff have complete buy-in from their players and deservedly so. The Hornets nailed the hire of Charles Lee and the chance they took on an young assistant without any head coaching experience has already paid major dividends in less than two years.

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