Charlotte Hornets, Cavaliers Announce Starters Ahead of Monday Night Matchup

The Charlotte Hornets have lost six straight games. They have yet to win in the month of November.

On Monday, they will take on a Cleveland Cavaliers team who have lost three of their last four games, and sit at a 5-5 record. Despite the slow start, Cleveland was the Eastern Conference runner-up last season, and will take on a Hornets team who is missing Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Moussa Diabaté, Grant Williams, and Dennis Schröder.

Hornets Starting Five

Coby White: The Hornets will need a lot from Coby White tonight if they want any chance to defeat Cleveland. With half of the rotation (and three starters) not playing, Charlotte will need their point guard to show why they gave him a $74 million deal this offseason.

Sion James: Sion returns to the starting lineup after sitting against the Boston Celtics. He's looked much improved over his last three games after a disappointing start to the season, where he has averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and shot 46.2% from deep.

Grayson Allen: Allen gets his second start of the season for the Hornets. With no Dennis Schröder, Kon Knueppel, Moussa Diabaté, or Brandon Miller, Allen will see a significantly larger offensive load than the one he's had so far this season.

Naz Reid: After an impressive 28-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets, Reid followed it up with a 14 point, 6-17 shooting night against the Boston Celtics. For what he was acquired for, the Hornets still need to see more from Naz Reid this season. With a larger offensive load tonight, hopefully he gives them just that.

Ryan Kalkbrenner: One of the few bright spots on the Hornets this season has been Ryan Kalkbrenner, who receives the starting nod with Moussa Diabaté injured. In his 172 minutes on the court this season, the Hornets have been a positive-3.1 points with Kalkbrenner. In the 308 minutes off the floor? A negative-27.4 points.

Cavaliers Starting Five

James Harden: On Saturday, Harden recorded arguably one of the worst games of his entire career. The former league MVP scored 7 points, shot 2-9 from the field, and 1-4 from deep. It looks as if age finally caught up to one of the league's greatest scorers, but Monday will be a great chance for a get-right game as he takes on a depleted-Hornets squad.

Donovan Mitchell: His points-per-game might be down, but Donovan Mitchell continues to be one of the league's 15-or-so best players. The Cavs offense rotates around him, and he's coming off a 37 point outburst against the New York Knicks. Though the Hornets' defense is impressive, their injured roster will give Mitchell a chance to follow up Satuday with another strong performance.

Peyton Watson: After receiving a huge deal during the offseason by Cleveland, Watson has not lived up to the contract at all. Not the first time that's been said in that city! The former Nugget has been an excellent defender and great on the offensive glass, but he has had an inefficient and slow start to the year scoring the ball. He'll get a fantastic opportunity to show why Cleveland gave him an $88 million deal on Monday.

Evan Mobley: Entering his sixth season in the NBA, the former DPOY is going to be a tough matchup for the Hornets tonight. With no Moussa Diabaté, the Hornets frontcourt will be limited against Cleveland’s size.

Jarrett Allen: Speaking of, the second part of Cleveland’s massive front court is Jarrett Allen. Though he was listed as questionable heading into the, Allen is fully healthy and ready to go against Charlotte.