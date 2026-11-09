Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

The Cleveland Cavaliers are just 5-5 to start the 2026-27 season, but they find themselves as major road favorites on Monday against the banged-up Charlotte Hornets.

Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder are all sidelined on Monday, and the Hornets come into this game on a six-game skid.

Charles Lee’s group has the worst offensive rating in the NBA and is averaging just 96.3 points per game through the first 10 games. Losing LaMelo Ball was always going to make things tough on this Hornets offense, but injuries to Knueppel, Miller and Coby White have caused an even bigger step back.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have some tough losses early in the season, and they’re down a couple of rotation players in Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill and potentially Jarrett Allen (questionable).

So, can Donovan Mitchell and Co. step up and earn a much-needed win over the reeling Hornets?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Monday.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs -8.5 (-112)

Hornets +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Cavs: -337

Hornets: +270

Total

214.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cavaliers vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (CLE), WSOC Channel 9, NBA League Pass

Cavs record: 5-5

Hornets record: 3-7

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Injury Report

Cavs Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – questionable

Khalifa Diop – out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Jaylon Tyson – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Sam Merrill – out

Hornets Injury Report

Michael Ajayi – out

Kylan Boswell – out

Kon Knueppel – out

Brandon Miller – out

Grant Williams – out

PJ Hall – out

Moussa Diabate – questionable

Dennis Schroder – out

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-122)

On Monday, I shared my favorite prop bets for the NBA action , and Mitchell is in a great spot against this Charlotte defense:

Donovan Mitchell has been hot for the Cavs, knocking down four or more shots from beyond the arc in three of his four games this month. The star guard is now hitting 38.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this season, and he has a solid matchup with Charlotte on Monday.

The Hornets are 24th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage, which has been a key issue during their six-game losing streak.

Mitchell is averaging 7.5 3-point attempts per game, taking nine or more in four of his last six games. So, if the volume remains there for the All-Star guard, he should get some open looks against Charlotte tonight.

Entering the 2026-27 season, Mitchell has averaged over three made shots per game from deep in six consecutive campaigns.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

The Cavs are off to a 5-5 start this season, and they are just 16th in the league in net rating. It’s certainly not what Kenny Atkinson wanted to see from his team after an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the 2025-26 campaign, but the Cavs are in a great spot on the road against the Hornets on Monday.

Charlotte has taken a major step back with LaMelo Ball now in Minnesota, ranking dead last in the league in offensive rating while averaging just 96.3 points per game. The Hornets are also short-handed on Monday, as Knueppel, Miller, Grant Williams and Dennis Schroder have all been ruled out.

That’s extremely damaging to a Charlotte offense that has lacked any consistent scoring after Miller in the 2026-27 season.

So, the Cavs, who still have Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley – Jarrett Allen is questionable – should be able to pick up their sixth win of the season.

Cleveland remains a top-10 offense in the 2026-27 season, and the Hornets simply lack the scoring punch to trust them in this game.

Pick: Cavs -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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