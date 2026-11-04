Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 4

The Charlotte Hornets have lost four games in a row to fall under .500 this season, and they’re set as road favorites on Wednesday night against the one-win Brooklyn Nets.

After beating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the Nets blew a lead in the fourth quarter on the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks on Monday to fall to 1-6 this season. One of those six losses was in their season opener against the Hornets, who are starting to get healthier after missing two starters to open the season.

Guard Coby White returned to action and played 16 minutes in a loss to Detroit on Monday, and his offense is needed for a Hornets team that is averaging less than 100 points per game and is dead last in the league in offensive rating.

Kon Knueppel is now probable and set to make his season debut on Monday after missing time with a hamstring injury for Charlotte, so it will be close to full strength for this rematch with the Nets.

Brooklyn isn’t much better on offense (28th in offensive rating) this season, and it has listed first-round picks Egor Demin, Ben Saraf, Drake Powell and others on the injury report for Wednesday’s clash.

Who should bettors trust to get the win?

I took a deep dive into this game to share the latest odds, injuries, a player prop to bet and a prediction for Hornets vs. Nets on Nov. 4.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets -3.5 (-110)

Nets +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hornets: -162

Nets: +136

Total

214.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Hornets vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, DAZN, NBA League Pass

Hornets record: 3-5

Nets record: 1-6

Hornets vs. Nets Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Michael Ajayi – out

PJ Hall – out

Kylan Boswell – out

Grant Williams – out

Coby White – probable

Kon Knueppel – probable

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Joshua Jefferson – out

Egor Demin – out

Ben Saraf – out

Grant Nelson – out

Drake Powell – out

Hornets vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kon Knueppel 12+ Points (-166)

Can Kon Knueppel make an impact in his season debut? I’m targeting him today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI Betting :

Charlotte Hornets second-year wing Kon Knueppel is set to make his season debut on Wednesday after missing time with a hamstring injury.

He’ll walk into a pretty favorable matchup against the Brooklyn Nets – 18th in defensive rating – though he likely will be on some sort of minutes limit. The Hornets displayed a similar plan with Coby White in his debut on Monday.

Still, Knueppel may be undervalued at this number after he averaged 18.5 points per game in the 2025-26 season while shooting 42.5 percent from 3. Charlotte is one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, so I think Knueppel will step into a pretty major role in his first game this season.

Hornets vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

Knueppel’s return is a huge boost for a Charlotte team that has needed other scoring options outside of Miller this season.

Moving on from LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges is likely a good thing for the long-term health of the franchise, but it has created a major void on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite that, I’m taking the Hornets to win this game outright after they already beat the Nets in their season opener. Brooklyn (28th in offensive rating) is one of the few teams that doesn’t have the firepower to completely torch this Hornets team, though I’m avoiding laying any points with this Charlotte offense.

Knueppel made a huge impact on winning last season, helping Charlotte reach the play-in tournament, and he puts another shooter, connector and creator in the starting lineup – likely replacing the struggling Sion James.

Brooklyn has just one win all season, and it came against an extremely short-handed Pacers team. I’m going to bet on Charlotte snapping this losing streak on Wednesday night.

Pick: Hornets Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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