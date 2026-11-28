Let me be among the last to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.

As always, I find myself immensely grateful for the platform I have to share my thoughts on the game of basketball and the Charlotte Hornets. And I obviously appreciate each of the questions you all provided following another rough week of basketball in the Queen City.

Let's dive into this week's Hornets mailbag.

From @GabeBovay: What’s the likelihood that the Hornets front office makes a star/superstar trade this year compared to next?

If a move happens before next season, there are two ways I think it could go down.

Option one: Charlotte makes an in-season move for a quasi-star on a disappointing team that nobody sees coming.

For the most part, the Hornets' front office moves in silence. It is rare that any leaks seep through the cracks of the Spectrum Center into the ears of local or national media members, so if this trade does happen in February, it will likely come as a shock to all of us.

This scenario is akin to what Utah did last February when they traded for Jaren Jackson Jr. The Jazz's contention window was though to be opening in nine months when the 2026-27 season started (key word: thought) and instead of waiting until the summer when more teams had the cap space and roster flexibility to acquire JJJ, Utah boldly made their move at February's trade deadline even though they weren't looking to contend in the same season that they acquired him.

I wouldn't be shocked if this is the route Charlotte goes. With the massive trade exception that the Hornets created this summer available to use right now, Jeff Peterson has the cache to make a trade like that in-season whereas other franchises have fewer avenues to do so. Also, if Charlotte finds themselves in the relgation zone, they could be incentivized to make a win-now move at the trade deadline.

Option two: Charlotte swings a trade in June before the draft.

In the scenario that Charlotte winds up with three picks in the 2027 NBA Draft, it feels impossible that they would use all three of them. Because of that, I expect Jeff Peterson to be active on the trade market in the few weeks between the lottery and draft day.

Think the Rockets' trade for Kevin Durant, or the Magic's trade for Desmond Bane.

Charlotte will still have the LaMelo Ball trade exception available to them at that point, along with their deep pool of draft assets that does include those 2027 picks that could be seen as valuable to the right team.

All of that being said -- it feels like something will happen before the 2027 NBA Draft. I'll put the odds at 60% that the Hornets do make a move for a star-level player before the 2027-28 season tips off.

From @CaptRegulator: Where does the "hope" for this season lie?

Great question, Regulator.

There is still plenty of hope to be found in this Hornets season. At least my optimisic self believes there to be.

Christian Anderson Jr.'s recent play is one. In recent lost seasons in Charlotte, the team lacked exciting young talent that fans could watch blossom throughout the course of an 82-game season. Sure -- James Bouknight, Kai Jones, JT Thor, Nick Smith Jr., and Tidjane Salaün, have all soaked up minutes in meaningless late-season Hornets games, but none of those guys looked anywhere near as good as Anderson Jr. has in recent games.

I also still find myself curious about how good this team could be when they're fully healthy, and there is still hope that a day when all five projected starters play for more than six minutes together is on the horizon.

Kon Knueppel is really good at basketball. And although he's not a skeleton key that will unlock this entire operation, I do think it is a bit understated just how much Charlotte misses his skill set.

Lastly, if you don't feel hopeful watching Moussa Diabate bludgeon opposing big men on a night-to-night basis, playing every possession like it's his last no matter the score or the team's record, then I don't know what to tell you.

From @BloomKral: How much of Miller and Reid’s struggles can be chalked up to role, and how much of it can be chalked up to personal responsibility? It feels as if they kill the offensive rhythm and hijack functioning offense to take horrible contested shots.

Let's call it 40% role, 60% personal responsibility.

I find myself defending both Miller and Reid more than most because they are definitely way out over their skis based on Charlotte's night-to-night talent level. That doesn't insulate them from the fact that they are the core pieces of the league's worst offense.

Reid specifically has been asked to operate as the hub of the Hornets' offense in some offensively-deficient lineups, and he's simply not good enough to do that for long stretches. I dove more into his culpability in a recent piece which you can read here.

Miller has struggled across the board too, but I think this is just who he is.

Assuming that his shooting stats find their level, the majority of Miller's underlying numbers look the same across the board, save for some serious leaps in terms of defensive disruption.

Brandon Miller STOP% | https://nbarapm.com/player/Brandon_Miller

Miller has one of the best off-ball scoring packages in the league. He's great in transition, his jumper, although shaky to start the season, is great over a large sample size, and when he has teammates that can create advantages, Miller can attack scrambled defenses if he's driving at someone he has either a size or speed advantage against.

Combine that with improved defensive and rebounding production, and you have a great second option on a contending team, because Miller's deficiencies as a handler, passer, and finisher cap his ability to ascend into the rarified air of number one options in the NBA.

Which is okay. There's been a lot made of Charlotte's $209M investment in him, a number that I personally balked at, but based on the declining structure (at least in the first few years) of the deal, the increase in year-to-year salaries across the league, and Charlotte's unique ability to have multiple pathways to acquire a playoff-ready number one option, I believe Miller's deal will age just fine if he slots into the role that he is suited to play.

Like everything else, this all depends on Jeff Peterson's ability to hit on the next swing he takes. It's become clear to everyone that Brandon Miller isn't ready to be a number one option on a great team --- it's on Peterson to make sue that he doesn't have to masquerade as one past this year.

From: @J_Stancek: Is it too early to say Christian Anderson is the back up PG?

Absolutely not.

Anderson has been one of the better players on the team since his break out on the Hornets' west coast road trip. The more chances he has to hone his game against live NBA opposition, the better, and I do think he's just simply a better option to run Charlotte's offense than Dennis Schröder is right now based on his three-point shooting alone.

From @rundmccr: How should we use our 2027 draft capital?

Use it to improve the team in 2027.

That's a reductive answer, but it's truly the best option for Jeff Peterson. If he's going to use any of these picks, he should be targeting players who project to contribute at a high level as soon as next year. And if he winds up trading some of those picks, that trade should be for a player who is an immediate upgrade in the team's nightly rotation.

At some point the future-forward messaging is going to get stale if it hasn't already. Next offseason should be Charlotte's chance to make a real push forward.

From @FancyDawnCards: Is Charles Lee seat hot yet? Because it should be

Charles Lee signed a contract extension this summer.

Charles Lee has not had anywhere near his full complement of players this season.

Charles Lee has consistently patchworked together good team defenses with poor defensive personnel.

Charles Lee isn't solely responsible for the minutes limits that have drawn the ire of fans this season.

All of that to say: no, he is not on the hot seat, nor should he be.

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