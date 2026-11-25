If potential had its own Hall of Fame, the Charlotte Hornets would probably have a few candidates for first-ballot induction. The post-draft hype that has come with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Tidjane Salaün, James Bouknight, the list goes on and on.

There is no shortage of reasons to be excited about what Jeff Peterson has been building could eventually become. Between the young talent, the recent draft capital added, and the veterans who's leadership to the young guys and value on the market are equally as important. With new ownership, front office, and a head coach, the long-term outlook has been relatively easy to sell for Charlotte.

The problem with potential, of course, is that it doesn't count for anything until it's realized.

When the buzzer sounds on tonight's matchup between the Hornets and Chicago Bulls, the franchise will officailly be twenty percent through the 2026-27 season. We are starting to see enough of a sample to begin figuring out trends with the roster. Some players have taken meaningful steps forward, others have struggled, and there have been certain roster deficiencies that have become difficult to ignore.

Rather than revisit the question of where Jeff Peterson and the Hornets are headed, I want to take a closer look at how they stand today.

Something Encouraging: Christian Anderson is Exceeding Expectations

Is it too soon to say this? Anderson is coming off the best game of his young career, where he finished with 25 points, a steal, a block, two offensive rebounds, 1 turnover, shot 9-12 from the field (6-8 3PT), and was a +13 in a Hornets loss.

It's not possible to determine how good a rookie is based off of a singular game. It's also really difficult to determine how good a rookie is based off a few weeks. The sample size is just too low for whatever the output is.

Still, Christian Anderson has given the Hornets a lot to be encouraged by. Let's start off with the fact that in the 220 minutes Anderson has played, Charlotte is about 9.9 points/per 100 possessions better than the 553 minutes he has been on the floor. When adjusting 3-point luck on both offense and defense to 50%, he is still a +2.

Beyond this, Anderson's play on the court has been encouraging. What's left me most excited is how good his defense has been through his first few NBA games. As a 6'1 guard, I naturally expected the 2026 18th overall pick to struggle against NBA size on the defensive side of the floor.

I cannot stress enough how much he has shocked me.

He'll always have the physical limit of being 6'1 in a league who's average height is 6'6. Still, he's generating about 7.8 deflections per 100 possessions, which puts him in the 98th percentile amongst guards. He's been excellent off the ball, and has been surprisingly effective as a last line of defense. He ranks in the 88th percentile among guards in rim points saved, an encouraging indication of his ability to make an impact defensively despite his size.

On offense, Anderson's jumpshot is too good to fail. Despite a below average rTS%, Anderson has seemingly figured things out after a slow start. According to Rob Longo of the Hornets Radio Network, in his first nine games the Texas Tech guard averaged 2.8 points while shooting 2-22 from 3-point land.

Over his last six games, those numbers have moved to 12.0 points while shooting 17-33 from distance. The percentage there has gone from 9% to 51.5%. That is ridiculous.

Having a veteran like Dennis Schröder around has also given Anderson someone to learn from. Schröder's experience as a lead guard, combined with their previous relationship, gives Anderson a valuable resource as he navigates his first NBA season.

Obviously, nobody should expect Anderson's shooting clip recently to stay the same. Those shooting numbers will eventually regress, and there will be stretches where his lack of size becomes more apparent. Still, that's not really the point.

Anderson's emergence is so encouraging because he has showed an ability to impact games without needing to dominate the basketball. His defensive activity, and ability to play off the ball has given Charles Lee another option in a backcourt that desperately needs some stability.

Something Concerning: Is Brandon Miller Ready to be the Guy?

Of players who have played 400+ minutes this season, Brandon Miller is seventh in usage percentage. The six players above him? Four have made All-NBA First Team, one just won Finals MVP, and the other is a rookie who takes the fourth most shots in the sport.

Despite having one of the highest usages in the sport, Miller is 43rd in points per game (19.9), 129th in assists per game (2.7), but 10th in shots per game (19.4).

When Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason, it was not just moving on from the team's franchise star, but moving on from the player who had been responsible for creating a significant portion of the team's offense.

The expectation, whether or not it was explicitly stated, was that Miller would be ready to take another step forward. This was further cemented when the Hornets committed five years and $209 million to its young wing, and there was clearly an opportunity for him to establish himself as the face/future of the franchise.

Personally, I am still very much a believer in what Brandon Miller can do in the long-term. Through the first portion of the season though, I'm not sure he has shown that he is ready for the responsibility that will come with being the first option.

He's shown an encouraging amount of development as a playmaker, where he averages 11.2 POTAST/per 100 possessions, which would put him in the 84th percentile. Similarly, his RimAST has improved from last season, though both could come from the fact that he has the ball in his hands more.

What is concerning is Miller's 17.7 FTr. For those wondering, free throw rate is a measure of how often a player gets to the free-throw line relative to their field goal attempts.

Miller's 17.7 FTr has him sitting 174th in the entire league. For a player who ranks among the league leaders in usage and field-goal attempts, this is a concerning number.

One of the biggest responsibilites of a primary offensive option is finding ways to generate efficient offense when the perimeter shot is not falling. Getting to the line is one of the easiest ways to do so, and it's an area where Brandon has struggled to make an impact.

Miller is also driving the ball 11.4 times per game, an increas of .5 since last season. With the ball in his hands a significant amount more, Brandon cannot be so reliant on his jumpshot. The Hornets need a more efficient offense, and relying on your best player to be efficient to win is not a good formula.

There is a distinction between being a high-volume scorer and being an effective offensive engine. Brandon has shown that he can put up points on the board, but there are definitely still questions about his ability to create advantages for himself and his teammates.

His playmaking development is encouraging, but there is another side to that equation: Miller is averaging 4.4 assists per 100 possessions, while also recording 4.3 turnovers per 100 possessions. Essentially, Brandon is turning the ball over for every assist he gets. While the increased willingness to facilitate is encouraging, Charlotte needs more efficiency from its primary offensive option.

Another area that has been worth monitoring is his efficiency. Miller currently has a 47.3 true shooting percentage, which would put him in the fifth percentile amongst players at his position. His 43% from 2 and 29.4% from 3 sit similar to where they were the last few seasons, suggesting that this inefficient scoring is just who Brandon Miller might be.

This does not suggest that Charlotte should be concerned about the investment they have made in Brandon Miller. I mean, he just turned 24 on Sunday. He's still young, has shown some improvements as a playmaker, and has the scoring versatility that makes him such an intriguing player.

The expectations have changed.

Brandon Miller is no longer being asked to just develop into a good NBA player. He has a $209 million contract attached to him, the team moved on from it's franchise piece to focus on him and Kon Knueppel, and he has received the opportunity to become the centerpiece of Charlotte's offense.

Charlotte isn't asking Miller to simply develop into a good NBA player anymore. They've invested $209 million in him, moved on from LaMelo Ball, and given him the opportunity to become the centerpiece of their offense.

Through the first 20% of the season, I'm not really sure Brandon has done enough to demonstrate that he is ready for the responsibility. The talent is there. The next step is turning that talent into consistent, efficient production.

Through the first few weeks of the season, the Hornets have given fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future. Christian Anderson looks like a legitimate rotation piece, and there's still plenty of reason to believe in Brandon Miller's long-term development.

That being said, there are still lots of question marks about this team. The Hornets are still young, and there will be growing pains along the way. The next stop now is for Jeff Peterson and the organization to make sure that the potential that they have spent the last few years accumulating eventually translates into winning basketball

The Hornets have reasons to be encouraged. They also have plenty of questions that need to be answered.