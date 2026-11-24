Charles Lee isn't the type of head coach to call out his players in front of a microphone.

However, following Monday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Lee, in a way only he can, did have something constructive to say about Naz Reid's poor second half performance in the post game press conference.

"I thought Naz early on was really good, but I have to look at some of the shot quality that he got in the second half. I think some of that is on me, but I have to continue to just analyze that."

Lee is spot on in his assessment. Naz was great to start the contest, making five of his 10 first quarter field goal attempts on his way to a 13-point outburst in the opening stanza. Reid took advantage of the size advantage he had against a Grizzlies front line that was without Cam Boozer due to an ankle injury and Zach Edey due to foul trouble, but the veteran forward couldn't sustain that scoring output throughout the contest.

Reid only scored 11 points in the final three quarters and converted on just three of his final 15 shot attempts. Not all of Reid's looks were poor, some of his misses can just be boiled down to good team defense by Memphis and some unfortunate shooting luck, but a handful of Reid-centric possessions were downright harmful to Charlotte's post-first quarter offense.

The single-game sample was a microcosm of the Naz Reid experience.

Is Lee and his offensive system at fault for some of those struggles? You could make that argument. Throughout the season, the Hornets' offense has gotten stagnant when Reid starts backing down a mismatch in the post, devolving into the Naz Show that looks like the style of basketball I watched as a kid growing up in the late 90s.

Can you put the onus on Charlotte's rash of injuries and the resulting mismatched lineup constructions for Reid's struggles as a scorer? No doubt. Naz is being asked to buoy offensively-deficient units as a go-to option and he's just not the type of heliocentric force that can generate good looks as a primary scorer on a possession-to-possession basis.

Reid not absolved of blame, though, because it does feel like the Hornets' offense stops with him far too often. Some of that is by design, as Charles Lee does run a bunch of sets to create looks for his uniquely talented power forward, but it's Reid's penchant to take contested early-shot clock threes and off-balance floaters outside of the flow of an offensive set that is just killing Charlotte's league-worst offense.

Reid has been one of the least-efficient high-usage players in the NBA, and a good number of his misses are due to him just taking and missing tough shots. Nbarapm.com has a stat called 'Role,' and it attempts to quantify how difficult a player's shot diet is based on their playtime diet on Synergy.

Reid is in the 100th percentile in that statistic, meaning he is taking more difficult shots than any player in the league, and that is absolutely obliterating his efficiency.

On November 24, Reid ranks in the 99th percentile of usage (29.6%), the 12th percentile in true-shooting percentage (47.2%) and true shooting percentage relative to league-average (-9.9%), the 4th percentile in two-point true shooting percentage (45.3%), and in the 57th percentile in free throw attempts per 100 possessions. That's just not going to cut it for the 6'9" mismatch exploiter that Jeff Peterson and company coveted due to how they thought he could scale up in a larger role.

There is hope that Reid's efficiency numbers will find their level once Charlotte gets healthy and he starts playing a part in the Hornets' offense that he is more suitable for.

In theory, Reid should be the fourth option in Charlotte's all-for-one, one-for-all offense behind Coby White, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, but that's still just a theory right now while Knueppel nurses his second hamstring injury of the young season.

Moussa Diabate said it well following the loss to Memphis: "Nobody is coming to save us."

What the Hornets have right now is what the Hornets have, and in the reality we're living in, Reid simply has to be better.

When he's looking to pass the ball, Reid is awesome at finding open teammates with off-the-bounce dimes, evidenced by his career-high in potential assists per 100 possessions. Having Naz lean into that part of his game, especially as veterans like Grant Williams and Grayson Allen return soon and young players like Christian Anderson continue to break out, will offset some of his poor scoring efficiency.

That won't be a catch-all fix by any means, but it could be the start to Reid finding his footing in the Queen City, and to be clear, I'm still a believer in who Naz Reid can be in Charlotte once he settles into the role he was brought in to play.

Until that day comes, though, he needs to alter how he's playing because the Hornets are losing his minutes by 8.7 points per 100 possessions.

As an aside, I want to touch on the body language conversation that dominates so much of the oxygen around Reid.

For the most part, I believe those concerns to be way overblown. When I eye Charlotte's bench during games, Reid is often speaking to younger players, standing up to cheer on his teammates, and he generally looks engaged in the action. He does spend too much time pleading officials for calls, which he was guilty of in Monday night's loss to Memphis, but to say that Reid 'doesn't want to be in Charlotte' is way off base in my opinion.

In the grand scheme of things, we are just 15 games into Reid's tenure as a Hornet. It's early. But the immediate returns have been harrowing to say the least, and the marriage between Naz and Charlotte could quickly spiral into a place neither want it to be.

Unfair expectations were put on Reid due to him being the centerpiece of the controversial LaMelo Ball trade, but that's sports, right? Peterson and Lee were effusive in their praise of Naz this summer, and it's time for him to starting living up to the hype.

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