The Two Draft Prospects the Hornets May Pursue if They Trade into the Top 10

A wildly successful season could have Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson thinking about pushing his chips to the center of the table, making a move that could really accelerate the organization's timeline to contend in the Eastern Conference.

When that topic is brought up, usually established veterans on big contracts elsewhere are brought up, or it's pending free agents who have been a part of winning environments in the NBA. Rarely ever is jumping into the top 10 of the draft considered going all-in, but in this draft it very well could be.

Instead of packaging multiple first-round picks (and players) for an expensive veteran, what if the Hornets sent those assets to say Chicago, Dallas, or someone else in the top-10 to add to the young core? It would be a bold move because of the uncertainty, but if it hits, the Hornets would be in a much better space financially with that "missing piece" on a rookie contract.

So, if they made a jump into the top-10, who would they pursue? I think it's really only two players.

Caleb Wilson | F | North Carolina

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson would be a perfect fit for the Hornets. He would slide right into the four spot, and it would allow Charlotte to move on from Miles Bridges, that's if he's not part of the package going out to go up and get Wilson. The three-point shot needs some work, so they would be losing a little bit of perimeter game at first, but would be adding much-needed length, defense, and some physicality. In his one and only year with the Tar Heels, he averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. To get in position to draft Wilson, Charlotte is likely going to have to climb to No. 4 or possibly as high as No. 3.

Aday Mara | C | Michigan

Michigan center Aday Mara (15), center, celebrates a play against Saint Louis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one thing the Hornets have to do this offseason, whether it's in the draft, free agency, trade, or via internal development, is handle physicality better in the post. Aday Mara has improved in that regard, particularly this past season with Michigan, and his huge 7'3", 260-pound frame helps him anchor down defensively, and absorb contact well on the other end of the floor. Not to mention, this cat has a 7'6' wingspan and a 9'9 standing reach. There is a chance that he is still on the board when the Hornets pick at 14, but if the Hornets fall in love with him and feel like there's a chance someone could roll the dice much earlier on him, they could make a move. Trading up higher than No. 9 probably isn't worth it, though.

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