Charlotte Hornets Mock Draft: Two Elite Prospects to Fill Major Needs

The Charlotte Hornets pick 14th and 18th in the NBA draft. As of now, it seems like trading one or both of those picks for anything, whether that's a veteran or a higher draft pick, doesn't seem plausible.

It's far more likely that they stay put and take two stabs at it. So with those picks, who will they be looking at? They need a guard and a big man, and in the latest mock draft simulation we ran, they were able to land two really good prospects and fill both of those needs, more or less.

Latest Hornets mock draft

1.14: Houston PG Kingston Flemings

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dribbles the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

You read that right. There was a run on forwards in the middle of the lottery, which left Kingston Flemings on the outside looking in. Fortunately for Jeff Peterson, that gives the Hornets a really good player to bring in at a position of moderate need.

Flemings would be a home-run acquisition. The guard would give the Hornets another legitimate ball-handler. Even with Coby White back, that would allow White and LaMelo Ball to occasionally work off the ball. It would mean Sion James doesn't ever have to run the point, and Tre Mann wouldn't see the floor much.

Both of those factors are crucial, but it leaves the Hornets in a tough spot. Chris Cenac Jr. is the only center in this range left on the board other than Jayden Quaintance, who is a high-risk addition. Sadly, both of them went before the 18th pick, but...

1.18: Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr.

The Hornets still land a high-impact big man in Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. Folks that are much smarter than me love what Johnson Jr. could bring to the Hornets, and I'm inclined to agree. He has the defense and physicality this team needs.

His size is not great, but he has the flexibility to play the three or the four, and he'd be a major defensive upgrade over Miles Bridges. His jump shot leaves a lot to be desired, which is certainly a concern for a team that shoots so many threes.

Still, Johnson possesses a ton of what the Hornets are looking for, and they can work on developing a jump shot. He will undoubtedly have a ton of open looks to work on it with LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller spacing for him.

NBA Mock Draft | Fanspo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets