Crafting a Mock Trade to Bring Walker Kessler to Hornets

It's no secret that the Charlotte Hornets are focusing on the frontcourt this offseason. Aside from the Coby White situation, every resource seems dedicated to improving down low after late-season losses exposed weaknesses in the frontcourt.

Rivals expect the Hornets to use their draft compensation or trades to acquire big men, and one talented big man might be available. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Walker Kessler is unhappy with how the Utah Jazz are handling his looming restricted free agency.

Difficult day for the Jazz on the optics front: Here you have Darryn Peterson refusing to work out for the team with the No. 2 pick, one year after Ace Bailey did the same (when they had No. 5).



Meanwhile, sources tell @TheAthletic that a player who does want to be there - big… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 15, 2026

Should he actually become available, he'd be an ideal addition to the Hornets. Kessler's numbers from last year, which sadly only amounted to five games played due to injuries, were really solid. His 118. 8 offensive rating was by far a career high, and his 114.0 defensive rating is the best he's had since his rookie season.

Kessler is a true defensive anchor, and he has the size the Hornets just don't. Even with the injuries and sometimes lackluster performance, he'll be costly since he's not yet hit restricted free agency and is only 24.

He'd be a perfect addition to the Hornets because of his defensive capabilities, physicality, size, and age. Kessler would be right at home in a core of LaMelo Ball (24), Brandon Miller (23), and Kon Knueppel (20).

The Hornets have the assets to send to the Jazz, but Utah may not be as interested in long-term draft picks. They did deplete their own stash for Jaren Jackson Jr., but that signals an intent to be competitive soon, so a bunch of 2030 draft picks isn't going to cut it.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks in the first half between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Hornets could do a sign-and-trade for Kessler and then extend him. Parting with something like Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley, a 2027 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks), and a 2029 first-round pick (via Cleveland Cavaliers) could get it done.

This gives the Jazz two picks, one of which could be very valuable, in the next few years, but it also gives them two young players who are probably ready to join a rotation. Kalkbrenner showed he can play at the NBA level and gives the Jazz a center to replace Kessler, and McNeeley showed flashes.

This gives the Hornets a center upgrade without creating a logjam down low. It also keeps the Hornets pretty flexible with their existing expiring contracts since they wouldn't have to part with Miles Bridges, Josh Green, or Grant Williams.

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