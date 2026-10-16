Christian Anderson Makes His Mark in Charlotte Hornets Debut Against Celtics

Three hours before tip-off Wednesday night, TD Garden was nearly empty. The familiar roar of the Celtics faithful had yet to fill the arena, replaced by the sounds of players beginning their pregame routines.

As I sat courtside, Charlotte Hornets players began warming up ahead of their preseason matchup against one of the NBA's most successful franchises of the past decade. Among them was Christian Anderson, the team's 2026 first-round pick, whom I was watching in person for the first time.

Anderson had missed Charlotte's previous two games, in which they saw a reliance on second-year man Sion James as their lead guard off the bench. Shortly before tip-off, Anderson's wait was over: He would make his NBA debut against Boston.

It did not take long for the rookie to make an impression.

With 6:48 remaining in the first quarter, Anderson checked in as the first player off of the Hornets bench. He hit an 18 foot jumpshot shortly after entering the game, which ended a three-and-a-half minute field goal drought for Charlotte.

A little over a minute later, Anderson splashed his first 3-pointer. Before the quarter ended, he buried another.

By the time the first quarter came to a close, Anderson had eight points on a perfect 3-3 shooting, including both 3-pointers. It was an encouraging start for the rookie, who finished his night with 10 points on 4-8 shooting.

While Charlotte fell 114-93 to the Celtics, the rookie's first night in a Hornets uniform provided one of the brighter moments walking away from the game.

That early production also reflected the confidence head coach Charles Lee has shown in Anderson throughout training camp.

"He's been really impressive throughout training camp," Lee said before Wednesday's game.

"Defensively, he's been a pest in practice, trying to impact the ball early and do as much as he can, knowing he's giving up a bit of size," Lee continued.

Lee has also been encouraged by Anderson's development on the offensive end, particularly his understanding of what it means to run an NBA offense.

"Offensively, every day, he finds ways to be a little more aggressive. As the point guard of the team, he understands that being aggressive doesn't mean you have to score every time, but you have to do enough to make the defense respect you."

Anderson also has the ability to rely on Dennis Schröder, a 14 year NBA veteran who spent time with the rookie on the German national team. Lee emphasized that the competitiveness and daily approach that the veteran brings can benefit not just Anderson, but the rest of the roster.

"To have a guy come in in his 14th year and still pick up full court every day at practice, the competitive fire is still there," Lee said. "I think just his overall approach is impactful for Christian and everyone."

"But then, on the court, there's been a couple of moments where there's been some German conversation going on that I think is referring to basketball," Lee continued.

One preseason game is not enough of a sample to draw any conclusions about who Christian Anderson will be in the NBA. That being said, his debut offered a glimpse into his abilities, and why Charles Lee has the confidence to bring him off the bench first.

For Anderson, Wednesday night was just the beginning of his career. His next challenge will be turning that first impression into consisten contributions as he finds his footing in the NBA.