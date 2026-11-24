The Charlotte Hornets needed something positive after returning home from a long road trip, and rookie guard Christian Anderson gave them just that on Monday night.

But unfortunately for the Hornets, his career night was not enough to get the win for Charlotte.

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 117-111, falling to 4-12 on the season and losing their fifth consecutive game. The Hornets had many different players with big games, but the most impressive performance came from rookie guard Christian Anderson.

Christian Anderson Gives Hornets Something to Be Excited About

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 25 points in 25 minutes of play as a reserve, Anderson gave the Hornets a lift with some big plays from the rookie guard as he was 9-of-12 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range.

That performance also made him just the fifth rookie reserve in NBA history to score 25 or more points while shooting 75 percent or better from the field and making five or more 3-pointers in a game, according to Stathead.

Brandin Podziemski was the last rookie reserve to accomplish this feat on February 14, 2024.

For a Hornets team looking for consistent offensive production, Anderson provided an encouraging performance on Monday night. His performance was another encouraging development following his NBA debut with Charlotte.

In addition to Anderson's career-high scoring output, Brandon Miller scored 20 points, Coby White added 21 points and Naz Reid scored 24 points.

But the offense wasn't enough for the Hornets.

Hornets Still Can't Find a Way to Win

Nov 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) shoots the ball between Los Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler (1) and forward Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Charlotte's players continue to deliver some solid individual performances, the team's overall results have not been good enough.

The Hornets have now lost five in a row, with 11 of their last 12 games being losses for Charlotte.

In terms of what Charlotte did well, they made 20 3-pointers, collected 14 offensive rebounds, and turned those into 27 second-chance points.

However, the Hornets had a very poor night inside the arc, shooting just 36.2% on two-point attempts.

The Hornets were able to get some second-chance points, but the Grizzlies were able to convert all of their free-throw attempts, making 24-of-24 from the line.

Can Charlotte Turn Things Around?

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets will look to snap their five-game losing streak on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center. Charlotte's 2026-27 schedule has the team beginning a four-game homestand.

With the performance of rookie Christian Anderson, the Hornets have another young player who can be considered for minutes when looking for offensive production. It will be interesting to see if he can build off his performance from Monday night.

The Hornets need more than just one or two players on a given night to be good. They need to find a way to play good basketball consistently on both ends of the floor.

That said, the Hornets have a reason for optimism after Monday night, and they need to find a way to capitalize on that in order to turn the season around.

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