The Charlotte Hornets had several individual players put together good games on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, in the end, it was not enough to get the Hornets back in the win column.

The Charlotte Hornets lost 117-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night at Spectrum Center, extending their losing streak to five games.

Two Studs and One Dud From the Charlotte Hornets' Loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

Two Studs: Christian Anderson and Moussa Diabaté

Christian Anderson

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson (5) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Anderson was the biggest bright spot for the Hornets on Monday night. The rookie guard scored 25 points in 25 minutes of play off the bench.

He was very efficient, shooting 9-of-12 from the floor and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also added three assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

Anderson also became just the fifth rookie reserve in NBA history to score 25 or more points in a game while shooting 75% or better from the field and making at least five 3-pointers.

This is a very good sign for the Charlotte Hornets. Their offensive game has been very inconsistent as of late, and Anderson was able to create many opportunities for himself and his teammates on Monday night.

Moussa Diabaté

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) and Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate (14) tip off the game at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moussa Diabaté had a solid game for the Hornets. He scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

He was efficient on offense, scoring 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field while adding three assists, two steals and two blocks to the stat sheet.

Diabaté is a solid contributor on both ends of the floor and is a very important piece of the Hornets' rotation. He provides energy, creates opportunities for his teammates and is very efficient with the limited touches that he receives on offense.

One Dud: Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Miller had 20 points, five assists and three blocks in the game but shot 6-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. He also had five turnovers in the game.

The Hornets need Miller to be a consistent scorer, and with the team's current losing streak, that becomes even more important.

While Miller can score the ball, the Hornets will need better performances from him in future games. He needs to find better looks on the floor and also do a better job of taking care of the basketball.

It was good to see strong games from Anderson and Diabaté on Monday, but the team still suffered another loss to Memphis.