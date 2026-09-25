Dell Curry Talks Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel's New Expectations

Okay -- This is my last story about the announcers for a while. Promise.

While my fingers may be crossed -- you never know what the news cycle will bring, sorry -- Dell Curry spoke to WFNZ yesterday to continue their brief media run following the announcement that Curry and Eric Collins would return to the broadcast in Charlotte for 2026-27.

What’s most interesting about Dell’s time spent with the Kyle Bailey show has nothing to do with his quotes on his broadcast return.

Ultimately, that’s why I’m here!

Dell had some insight into Brandon Miller, his upcoming season, and potential growth…

And it’s not as if these quotes are from Schmoe Joe over on ESPN Radio. Dell is at practice almost every day. He talks to the coaches, the players, and guys like Kemba Walker daily. Curry is as “in the know” and at the forefront of what Charlotte is capable of this season more than ANY of us are right now.

With that said, you have to really garner something from what someone like Dell says about the team. Sure, he’s biased. Undoubtedly so. But he’s also a former NBA player, has been a broadcaster for over a decade, and knows better than to blow smoke up the butt of the players/team if there’s no chance it will be backed up.

So keep that in mind while reading Dell’s quotes about Brandon below:

"Healthy Brandon Miller can be tough to stop,” Curry told Kyle Bailey on Thursday.

Curry was on the radio not long after he spoke to local media yesterday, which I attended via Zoom, and you can find more quotes here.

Curry continued:

“He can really create his own shot. He's gonna have to do that a little bit more now without LaMelo at the point, but he's capable of doing that. If he stays healthy, I expect an All-Star type season for Brandon."

Ultimately, what keeps me from jumping to the same conclusion as Dell is the fact that Brandon Miller has had yet another offseason of recovery without full-on basketball activity. Brandon is incredibly talented.

But that limits everyone, and frankly, we still have no confirmation from the Hornets on whether Brandon will be fully cleared for training camp, let alone the start of the season.

Brandon will have to shake off the rust quickly once he returns, and much of his development will center on how well Kon Knueppel grows alongside Miller as a more versatile scorer. Eric Collins later backed Dell's ideology on WFNZ.

"I think Brandon Miller has been so special for the first three years," Collins told the Kyle Bailey show, as well. "But he's been banged up and sometimes he's subservient to some other players. This is gonna be a great opportunity for him to spread his wings and show ALL the things he can do."

Curry had incredibly high praise for Knueppel, as well, and went in an interesting direction after Bailey asked about what the next step for Knueppel would be this year:

“Don't be shocked when I say this, but leadership,” Curry said of Knueppel. “Not a lot of teams will ask a second-year guy to take on a more vocal leadership role. He earned it last year... he's one of the most mature rookies that I've seen come through the NBA... he doesn't say a lot, but when he does, people listen."

Hornets on SI — including myself — will have full coverage from Hornets media day at the Spectrum Center on Monday.

Hornets basketball is right around the corner, folks.

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