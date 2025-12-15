Early 2026 NBA mock draft connects Hornets to possible Miles Bridges replacement

We're a long way away from the 2026 NBA Draft, but let's be real, it's never too early to talk about the future in Charlotte.

While the Hornets are coming off a thrilling overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a lot needs to happen for them not to land in the lottery once again. Health is a big concern, per usual, and the lack of depth the team has remains jarring.

In a recent mock draft, Kyle Boone of CBS Sports projects the Bugs to select Arizona freshman forward Koa Peat (6'8", 235 lbs) with the seventh overall pick.

"Peat has gotten off to a tremendous start as a freshman at Arizona, where he's averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. He tallied 30 points and 7 boards vs. Florida in the season-opener and had a filthy 16-12-3 line and two blocks vs. UConn on Nov. 19. His athletic pop and energy is off the charts and his skill -- elite for his size, which is scary -- still feels in its early stages."

Through the first nine games of this season, Peat is averaging 14.8 points, five rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 55% from the floor.

As Boone rightfully noted, his athleticism is going to be something that NBA front offices are all giddy about, but does he fit in Charlotte?

Charles Lee already has a center in Ryan Kalkrenner who doesn't step out and shoot the three-ball, and I'm not sure adding another frontcourt piece who can't stretch the floor is what this team needs. Lee would love to get this roster to a spot where all five can stroke it from downtown, and if they were to take Peat, that means they have two players they would really have to help extend their range.

But then again, the Hornets are in no position to draft fit over talent. If this scenario plays out and he's the best player on the board, Peterson can't pass him up. Lee will just have to adapt and tweak his offensive philosophy. Also, by taking Peat, this could open the door for a Miles Bridges trade, assuming he doesn't get dealt at the trade deadline this year.

Coming out of high school, Peat was ranked as the 11th-best player in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

He reeled in offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Butler, Duke, Florida, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Kon Knueppel has already made Hornets history and he is just getting started

What changed as the Hornets flipped the script with a stunning overtime defensive stand

NBA insider makes Kon Knueppel declaration, but it doesn't mean what you think

Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers