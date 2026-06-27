Dwight Howard Makes Bold Naz Reid Prediction After Hornets–Timberwolves Trade

The city of Charlotte is still in shock after the Hornets decided to surprisingly trade LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves, seemingly out of nowhere. Had the Hornets not had their miraculous midseason turnaround, or Ball had some injury issues again this past season, the reaction may have been different.

The timing of the trade just felt odd, and as it stands, the Hornets are not in a position to repeat or build on what they were able to accomplish this past season. Another move or two is coming, so until we see how everything plays out, it's hard to truly gauge the direction of the franchise.

Assuming he does say put, the one player that the Hornets received in that deal with Minnesota, Naz Reid, is a welcome addition to a frontcourt that needed to be revamped. The size, switchability on defense, and perimeter shooting (37% career shooter from three) make him an intriguing piece for this team moving forward.

He has spent the majority of his career as a sixth man, but depending on what other moves the Hornets make, he could be slated to move into a full-time starting role.

One-time Hornet and now Hall of Famer, Dwight Howard, gave a bold yet interesting prediction on how things will go for Reid in Buzz City next season.

Naz Reid gone be a allstar next year watch — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 25, 2026

Is an all-star appearance for Naz Reid realistic?

Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anything is possible, especially if Reid takes on a starting role in Charlotte, but he's not going to be the focal point of the offense, nor anywhere near it. At best, he'll be the fourth scoring option on the court, and the volume of shots isn't going to be there for him to light up the scoring column. Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and whoever they bring in with the trade exception will eat up a good bulk of the shots and rightfully so.

There's more to making an All-Star team than scoring, of course. That said, I don't see a world where he improves upon the per-game totals that he registered on a winning team in Minnesota and didn't make an All-Star appearance. Over the last two seasons, he averaged north of 26 minutes per game, which is essentially starter's minutes. Does a two or four-minute bump make much of a difference? Probably not.

Making the All-Star game would be great for the organization because it means this trade worked, but I don't think that's their expectation going into it.

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