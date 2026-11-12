Eastern Conference Power Ranking 3: Hornets Drop, Hawks Hot

The past few weeks haven't been feeling so sweet for the Charlotte Hornets. Charles Lee's team has been reeling through the first ten games of the regular season. At the very least, Brandon Miller and Co. are not alone.

That might not change how scared you are for this team's imminent future. But it's good to know all hope might not be lost, if only because other teams are just as bad. So, for the third time this season, let's see who's doing great and who needs some divine intervention. It's power ranking time!

(As always, a reminder that the power rankings are a short- to medium-term temperature check and therefore don't align with the official standings. Every stat, unless specified otherwise, is taken from the last week of play only.)

15. Milwaukee Bucks (Last Week's Ranking: 14th | Standings on Monday: 15th)

Myles Turner last week: 28.8mpg, 7.0ppg, 6.5rpg, 3.8apg, 32.3%FG | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: MIN (-12), BOS (-7), TOR (-14), BOS (-20)

Standout Stat: 44.8 3PA (3rd)

Is the season pretty much over in Milwaukee? Yes, expectations were low for the first Giannis-less Bucks squad in ages, still, the on-court product has been anything but competitive.

Which it didn't have to be. A core of Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner, and, regrettably, Kyle Kuzma doesn't scream finals appearance. But it whispers something like: "Shouldn't we be better than the Brooklyn Nets? Or the Chicago Bulls? Or any of the injury-riddled teams in the East?"

Apparently not. To be fair, all of the Bucks' losses this week came against relatively good opponents, so that's the silver lining, if there's any to be had.

This Week: NYK (TUE), LAL (WED), ORL (FRI), ATL (SUN)

14. Chicago Bulls (Last Week's Ranking: 13th | Standings: 14th)

Josh Giddey: 14.0ppg, 4.0rpg, 10.3rpg, 3.7tpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: PHI (-19), NYK (-30), PHI (-6)

Standout Stat: 127.6 DRTG (30th)

The Bulls had a pretty similar week to the Bucks, the only difference being that they lost one fewer game, mainly because they played one fewer game. But there's also some significant good news for Chicago: Offseason acquisition Nic Claxton played his first game the other night after dealing with a hamstring strain at the start of the season.

Claxton is no miracle worker and won't turn Chicago into a playoff team, but he'll surely be helpful to a team that's really having issues defensively. Again, similarly to Milwaukee, Chicago's schedule this week is tough. But with Claxton back in the mix, you could see them at least hang around until the end in one of these upcoming games.

This Week: SAS (WED), ATL (FRI), MIN (SAT)

13. Charlotte Hornets (Last Week's Ranking: 11th | Standings: 10th)

Coby White: 16.7mpg, 6.0ppg, 12.5% 3PT, 0.7 A/TO | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: DET (-33), BKN (-10), BOS (-39)

Standout Stat: 96.2 ORTG (30th)

These power rankings do factor in the season as a whole just a little. That is the only reason Charlotte isn't dead last, because if we were to go just off the past week of play, they would have very well earned it.

Injuries are bugging the bugs, so are the inefficiencies and shooting slumps of the healthy players. All of that really cannot excuse some of the offensive dry spells, though. The Hornets rank last or second-to-last in points per game, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throw attempts per game, assists per game, and turnovers per game.

Trivia question to lift the spirits after that depressing amalgamation of statistics: What was the last NBA team to finish a regular season with a double-digit offensive rating? I'll give you some time to think, scroll down for a hint and the answer.

Hint: It was a team in the 2015/16 season!

The last team to finish a regular season with an offensive rating in the double digits was the 2015/16 Philadelphia 76ers with a 98.4. If you somehow got this right, wow. For reference, the three leading shot takers on that roster were Ish Smith, Jahlil Okafor, and Robert Covington.

This Week: CLE (MON), PHX (THU), LAC (SUN)

12. Brooklyn Nets (12th | 13th)

Danny Wolf: 3gp, 28.7mpg, 11.3ppg, 6.0rpg, 2.0apg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: NYK (-13), CHA (+10), ATL (-3), DAL (-37)

Standout Stat: 26.3 FPG (29th)

Somehow, some way, the Nets keep finding themselves in close games. They'll have the classic tanking-team blowout loss once or twice a week, but they'll also have one or two really entertaining contests.

Case in point: Their victory over the Hornets and close loss to the Hawks this week. Sometimes it'll be Julius Randle, sometimes it'll be Michael Porter Jr., or Mikel Brown Jr., or Nolan Traoré, or even Danny Wolf, who has a really productive night.

Since most of those players are not super consistent, or experienced, or staunch defensively, you get the variety you've seen this year: Offensive brilliance one night, pretty inept performances the next.

This Week: NOP (WED), MEM (SAT)

11. Orlando Magic (8th | 12th)

Franz Wagner: 23.0ppg, 5.7rpg, 10.7apg, 2.3spg, 38.3mpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: WAS (-9), PHX (-13), GSW (-7)

Standout Stat: 52.9 OPP FG% (30th)

Orlando lost all three of its games last week, but you have to keep in mind they're without almost half of their rotation right now. No Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Noah Penda means Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Anthony Black, and Tristan da Silva have to really exert themselves.

Which puts these close losses, one of them in overtime to the red-hot Warriors, into perspective. Moral victories don't get you to the postseason, but you have to imagine that it helps the team's confidence, and once Banchero and Suggs are back, they'll edge out some of these games.

The schedule also really lightens up, as you can see below. If Orlando wins only one of their upcoming three, or somehow loses them all, we'll be talking differently next week.

This Week: SAC (TUE), UTA (WED), MIL (FRI)

10. Miami Heat (9th | 9th)

Bam Adebayo: 21.8ppg, 9.3rpg, 3.0apg, 1.3tpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: LAL (-21), LAC (+1), GSW (-20), SAC (+6)

Standout Stat: 74.4 AST% (2nd)

Miami is winning all of the games they have to win and losing every other matchup. It's been that way pretty much all season, and the trend continued last week.

Face two Western Conference powerhouses in the Lakers and Warriors = Get blown out and don't present any answers defensively.

Face two of the worst teams in the NBA, the Clippers and Kings = Get two wins in the least impressive way possible, one of them in overtime.

That's why, even though the Heat's record was better than some of the following teams', there is simply no way they earned the right to be ahead of them because they managed to squeeze past two lottery teams.

Let's see if they can actually give a good team a run for their money this week!

This Week: UTA (TUE), CLE (FRI), DET (SAT)

9. Washington Wizards (10th | 8th)

Kyshawn George: 23.5ppg, 4.8rpg, 6.5apg, 46.7% 3PT | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: ORL (+9), ATL (-15), ATL (-7), OKC (-39)

Standout Stat: 17.0 FD (30th)

Trae Young and Co. excelled at drawing fouls to start the season, but it's been a different story as of late. Partly because Anthony Davis missed the second matchup against Atlanta and the game against OKC.

As a whole, though, the Wizards are simply unable to find consistency on either end of the floor, whether with Davis or without him. The free-throw attempts are up and down, the three-point shooting is all over the place, and defensively it's a whole other story.

On nights when a few things click for Washington, they are a really tough opponent. But there will seemingly be just as many nights when their inability to do almost anything on a consistent basis makes them look like a full-on lottery team.

This Week: DET (MON), IND (WED), DET (THU), HOU (SUN)

8. Indiana Pacers (15th | 10th)

Jarace Walker: 27.3 mpg, 8.7ppg, 6.7rpg, 15.4% 3PT | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: ATL (-4), MEM (+4), DEN (-12)

Standout Stat: 15.7 FTA (30th)

Going from 15th in last week's power rankings to 8th in this week's is a big jump, and it comes on the back of only one win in week three. As always, context is key.

The major reason why I had the Pacers so low about a week ago was because of their rampant injuries and the four resulting losses. They're not exactly healthy now, but things are looking up.

After having to play a SIX (!) man rotation against Atlanta and still almost winning, a much more available roster beat the Grizzlies and put a bit of a scare into the Denver Nuggets.

As long as Tyrese Haliburton stays injured, Indiana won't grab too many wins. They're in a much healthier and more competitive spot than a week ago, though.

This Week: DAL (MON), WAS (WED), NYK (FRI), PHI (SUN)

7. Toronto Raptors (6th | 6th)

RJ Barrett: 25.0ppg, 6.0rpg, 3.3apg, 19.0fga, 9.0fta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: LAC (+7), DEN (-19), MIL (+14)

Standout Stat: 9.7 3PM (29th)

Toronto is in a weird spot. They've won the games they should have, so there's that. The offense is still humming, but they can't really stop anyone defensively. They are a pretty good bunch on the offensive glass and outright awful with their defensive rebounding.

Kawhi Leonard also hasn't played since week one. Plus, the center situation is still concerning. Neither Jakob Poeltl, Trayce Jackson-Davis, nor Nate Bittle is super enticing right now.

That means those duties have to go to Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Allen Graves, but then you lose size and physicality on the wings. It's a conundrum and I'll reiterate what I wrote last week: I'm fairly confident Toronto makes a move for a big man at some point.

This Week: MEM (MON), BOS (WED), PHI (THU), NYK (SUN)

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (4th | 7th)

Donovan Mitchell: 25.1ppg, 4.3rpg, 4.8apg, 8.3 3pa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: OKC (-5), OKC (-8), PHI (+24), NYK (-12)

Standout Stat: 46.3 3PA (1st)

Not a great week record-wise for Cleveland, but they had a really tough schedule and stayed competitive in all of their matchups. Donovan Mitchell found some rhythm on a higher volume, James Harden continues to be inconsistent.

Jarrett Allen missed some time, as did Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson. It's undeniably a bit disappointing to only come away from this four-game stretch with one win, but there were few signs of a team that is going to run into major trouble soon.

This Week: CHA (MON), NYK (WED), MIA (FRI), DAL (SAT)

5. Atlanta Hawks (7th | 4th)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 27.0ppg, 3.3rpg, 2.3apg, 2.8tpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: IND (+4), WAS (+15), WAS (+7), BRK (+3)

Standout Stat: 101.8 FGA (1st)

Listen, four wins are four wins - even when the opponents read like next year's draft lottery. Especially with Jalen Johnson missing three contests, you have to love the offensive dominance Atlanta was able to impose on their adversaries.

They averaged a staggering number of field goal attempts per game, in part because of their league-leading pace. But the truth is also that the Hawks were 14th in opponent field goals per game, so it's not like they're just running for the sake of it.

The jury is still out on the ability to consistently create valuable rim attempts, for now, their fantastic three-point shooting and defensive activity are well enough to beat the Washington's of the NBA.

This Week: LAL (MON), CHI (FRI), MIL (SUN)

4. New York Knicks (5th | 5th)

Jalen Brunson: 27.7ppg, 3.3rpg, 6.3apg, 42.9% 3PT | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: BKN (+13), CHI (+30), CLE (+12)

Standout Stat: 49.7 RPG (3rd)

Mike Brown still has some things to figure out, but the results have finally started coming along. Jalen Brunson had a great week offensively, Karl-Anthony Towns had three double-doubles, and the Knicks finished with the second-best net rating, defensive rating, and offensive rating.

Most notably on the negative side, Mikal Bridges hasn't found his stride at all. He's averaging career lows almost across the board, even in comparison to his rookie season. If the Knicks want to repeat as champions or finish the regular season with a home-court advantage, they will need more out of him or, potentially, switch some things up and deal him someplace else.

3. Boston Celtics (3rd | 2nd)

Neemias Queta: 10.5ppg, 7.5rpg, 2.3 apg, 0.8tpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: HOU (-16), MIL (+7), CHA (+39), MIL (+20)

Standout Stat: 97.0 OPP PTS (1st)

That schedule might look Miami-esque. The important differentiator is that Boston gets its wins against bad teams in an incredibly dominant fashion. It's still the usual recipe from last season, mostly, with some upgraded personnel.

It stings a little that the loss against Houston was so bad, but then again, they had to fare against a fantastic opponent with Paul George unavailable.

When George or Tatum sits, Boston probably doesn't have the scoring depth to beat the best of the best. When healthy, though, they're as good as anyone in the East.

This Week: PHI (TUE), TOR (WED), DAL (SUN)

2. Philadelphia 76ers (2nd | 1st)

Jaylen Brown: 26.0ppg, 7.5rpg, 3.8apg, 53.3 FG%, 0.8tpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: CHI (+19), DET (+6), CLE (-24), CHI (+6)

Standout Stat: 3.3 BLK (29th)

For how long can the 76ers keep this up? They are already running their starters into the ground, their already thin frontcourt rotation keeps getting struck by injuries, and the wins they are reaping are almost exclusively very unconvincing.

The scoring ability of Brown, Maxey, James, Embiid, and even someone like Anfernee Simons is undeniable. I have no doubt that Philadelphia will keep racking up victories in the short term. That's why they come in second on this list.

The line that's being walked by Nick Nurse and his coaching staff is just so thin. It feels inevitable that the 76ers either a) suffer a significant injury soon or b) arrive at the end of the regular season absolutely exhausted.

This Week: BOS (TUE), TOR (THU), IND (SUN)

1. Detroit Pistons (1st | 3rd)

Ausar Thompson: 10.7ppg, 11.3rpg, 3.3apg, 0 3PA | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: CHA (+33), PHI (-6), LAL (-5)

Standout Stat: 41.2% 3PT (1st)

Despite two losses, Detroit stays atop the leaderboard for the third consecutive week. There's a multitude of reasons for that. First and foremost, the Pistons are doing everything without Jalen Duren, their All-Star big man. Secondly, they continue to beat up on, uhm, not-so-good teams like the Hornets.

Finally, their losses are really not that concerning at all. They both came against in-form opponents. For the Lakers game, it's important to mention that Luka Doncic sat out, but Austin Reaves still went ballistic with 41 points, while Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson had bad shooting nights. With all that, it was still a close game in the end.

Should losses start piling up over the next week, things will look different. Generally speaking, no team goes through the regular season without taking some lumps, and doing so while missing a hugely important player against two top-tier teams is simply ok.

This Week: WAS (MON), WAS (THU), MIA (SAT)

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