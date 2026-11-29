The Charlotte Hornets' losing streak has now reached seven games, marking back-to-back years in which the purple and teal have started the season 4-14.

Charlotte surrendered 73 points in the first half, and Brooklyn finished with a 64.4% effective field goal percentage for the game. The Hornets showed plenty of fight in the second half, outscoring the Nets by 21 points, but ultimately, the first-half deficit proved too much to overcome. Here's what head coach Charles Lee had to say following the loss.

Response in the second half

“Definitely not a little bit of a slow start. That was a terrible start to the game. I think that we all know that you have to come out with a better focus, a better competitive joy, executing on both ends of the floor. I feel like I hadn't seen that from our group in a while, so I didn't like the first half at all. And then you gave them a ton of confidence, and they played well at times. (Michael) Porter Jr. hit some tough shots, and then the second half, it seems like it reverted back in our direction. Our physicality went up, more multiple actions to then get something offensively, which helped create some better shot quality for us. But you can't start games like that.”

The final 10 seconds

“First, I thought I actually was able to call one maybe a little bit sooner before they took off so that we could advance it. But unfortunately, I didn't. And then wanted to put them in a position to throw it deep to Ryan (Kalkbrenner) to get a catch. And then Ryan had his choice of guys, but didn't execute great. But that's probably on me as well. Love the hustle from Coby (White), though, on the blocked shot to come up with the stop.”

Most rewarding and frustrating aspects of the losing streak

“I'd say the most rewarding thing is to work with a group that's so resilient. I do think that, like you said, there's been a ton of injury stuff going on. There's been some things that haven't gone our way on the court from a shooting luck standpoint or next-day two-minute reports, whatever it is, we've had a little bit of everything thrown at us. But I also kind of love that you have to deal with a little bit of adversity. You have to learn from those mistakes. Even some of those moments that we refer back to, there's things that we could do better in those games as well. So I love that I get to work with a resilient group that is really competitive and wants to come in and try to focus on how do we get better every day. And the frustrating part is the inability right now, where we just lack a little bit of consistency in sustaining our efforts on both ends of the floor. I think once we can put together a complete game, a full game from everyone, that we'll be in a really good spot.”

What's keeping the team from being consistent

“Ourselves. It's all on us. It's our ability to focus, our ability to communicate properly, our ability to give the next effort that's asked of you from that game. And again, we're doing it in small doses. We got to do it for a whole game.”

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