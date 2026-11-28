The Charlotte Hornets' homestand continues against a familiar foe in the 4-14 Brooklyn Nets, marking the third meeting between the two teams through Charlotte's first 18 games of the season.

Mired in a six-game losing streak and having lost 12 of their last 13 games, the Hornets have an ideal opponent for a get-right game. Frankly, this feels like an early-season must-win for Charlotte in front of their home crowd at Spectrum Center. Here are the starting lineups for tonight's matchup.

Charlotte Hornets' opening five

G Coby White - Ten games into his return from injury, White is still struggling on both ends of the floor, though his offensive woes have been far more surprising. He's shooting sub-36% from the field and sub-22% from three. I've liked what I've seen from him as a playmaker recently, recording nine assists against Atlanta last week and six against Chicago. Charlotte needs more of that from White moving forward, generating quality looks for his teammates when his own shot isn't falling.

G Brandon Miller - Miller broke out of his offensive slump against Chicago, scoring 35 points on good efficiency with a 36.7% usage. He's being asked to shoulder a significant portion of Charlotte's offensive workload right now. Against another poor defensive team in Brooklyn, Miller should be able to get to his spots with relative ease. Expect another big scoring night from him if the Hornets are going to win this one.

F Sion James - Charlotte's second-year wing is a quality defender and an effective advantage maintainer offensively. His shooting splits remain brutal, but I can appreciate his unwavering confidence in continuing to shoot the basketball despite not converting at nearly a good enough clip at all three levels.

F Naz Reid - The first quarter of Reid's debut season in Charlotte has been disappointing for all parties involved. He's playing the largest offensive role of his NBA career and posting career-low efficiency across the board. Reid is simply being asked to do too much for this Charlotte club, which has hurt his own game, and he's actively shot the Hornets out of some games early this season. Charlotte needs more performances like his outing against Chicago, where he played a more ancillary role and competed well defensively.

C Moussa Diabaté - The league's premier offensive rebounder continues to deliver impactful two-way play, logging 38 minutes in Charlotte's last game against Chicago. With Ryan Kalkbrenner back in the fold, this matchup bodes well for the Hornets' centers in terms of paint scoring, given Brooklyn's lack of rim protection and overall athleticism across their roster. One area Diabaté needs to clean up is his turnover percentage, which currently sits at 22.3%.

UPDATE: Moussa Diabate has been downgraded to OUT for tonight's contest. Ryan Kalkbrenner will start at center for the Hornets.

Brooklyn Nets' opening five

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots the ball during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Mikel Brown Jr. - The No. 6 overall pick in this past June's draft had a career-high 21 points in 25 minutes against Toronto last night. The uber-talented 20-year-old is a fun player to watch with an explosive first step. Charlotte will need to be stout at the point of attack to contain Brown off the dribble.

F Michael Porter Jr. - Porter has given Charlotte fits in their two previous matchups, with the 6-foot-10 wing shooting over the smaller guards the Hornets have thrown at him with little regard for the contest. While Porter has been disappointing overall this season, particularly in terms of his night-to-night effort on both ends as a player expected to lead this Brooklyn team, his shooting alone could be the swing factor in a Nets win.

F Danny Wolf - The second-year point forward hybrid has a high feel for the game, shoots the ball well, and competes hard on both ends. Despite his limited foot speed and lack of vertical athleticism, Wolf is an intriguing rotation piece for Brooklyn.

F Julius Randle - Randle has been Brooklyn's best and most consistent player this season. Ultimately, how much winning this Nets team does will largely come down to Randle and Porter, and Randle has done his part thus far, averaging nearly 22 points per game.

C Day'Ron Sharpe - In a rough opening quarter of the season for Brooklyn, Sharpe has been a bright spot. He's been one of the league's most productive passing centers, averaging four assists per game. However, Sharpe isn't much of a rim protector, and Charlotte should prioritize attacking the paint as often as possible.

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