Everything Charles Lee Said After Taking Down the Miami Heat

Things were as bad as they could possibly be on Friday night for the Charlotte Hornets' home opener, but it didn't take long for them to put that one behind them and get right back in the win column. The Hornets bounced back with a 115-110 victory over the Miami Heat Saturday evening, bumping them to 2-1 on the year.

Here is everything head coach Charles Lee had to say following last night's win.

How the team responded in clutch time, overcoming adversity of Friday's loss

“First things first, I’m proud of the group from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. I thought today we were going to learn a lot about ourselves. After coming off of a loss like that, getting booed at home, not playing the way you wanted to play, second night of a back-to-back, guys are injured — you can come up with every excuse in the book. And I thought our team came out and they were competitive; they were connected, they were together. It got to 100-100, and one of our veterans stood up and said, ‘Hey guys, it’s 0-0 at this point.’ It gave a calm and a confidence to the group. Just really impressed with the whole group from start to finish, from the starters to the reserves.”

How Grayson Allen, Naz Reid, and Dennis Schroder impacted the game

“Grayson, Naz, and Dennis came up with big plays. I thought Dennis and his intensity defensively, being able to break the paint, hit a couple threes today, his energy. He has just earned so much respect from our guys from how hard he plays. I was really impressed with what he gave us. Grayson comes off the bench, stabilizes that second unit group a lot of times. His ability to drive and score, but I also think that his defense at times on (Klay) Thompson… the multiple efforts, the multiple low contests to a high contest was great. And Naz, he came up with big plays when we needed them. He guarded (Giannis) Antetokounmpo, which is a tough cover. The physicality there, being in different coverages with Antetokounmpo and (Bobby) Portis, can’t say enough about how versatile he is.”

Brandon Miller bouncing back with a big performance

“That’s why you never overreact to shooting numbers or shooting slumps or one-game sample sizes. That guy has a body of work that is just very impressive. Though he may be ‘struggling’ offensively, he creates so many good things for us on the offensive end. I thought his defense today was much improved. That steal on (Pelle) Larsson at a crucial moment; I think that’s just who he is — the consistent competitor he is. He wants to be an elite two-way player, and he showcased it today.”

Evaluation Ryan Kalkbrenner's game

“He continues to just grow. Find his physicality, find his spots on the floor. At one point, he came over to me and was like, ‘Was that too much help on Antetokounmpo’s drive?’ and I think he dumped it off to (Bam) Adebayo. And I was like, ‘Ryan, you just keep trusting your instincts.’ Really, it’s the weak side that’s got to be a bit better. I love what Ryan is giving us. The physicality he brings on the defensive (end), but also offensively, setting some of those screens. He comes up with a few of those rebounds, or he wears down the other team even when he doesn’t come up with them. Another guy that just finds a way to impact the game.”

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