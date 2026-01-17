Ball, Miller, and Knueppel aim for payback against the Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets are, arguably, playing their basketball in years! And it's been a group effort. In the 135-117 win over the Lakers on Thursday, four of the five starters scored 19 or more points, and each of the 12 players that saw the court had a positive plus-minus.

A look at today's injury report for the 8.30 pm matchup with the Warriors suggests that the Hornets will again be able to count on most of their roster.

Injury report

Charlotte Hornets: OUT Liam McNeeley (G-League), Mason Plumlee (R Groin) Questionable: Moussa Diabate (R Hamstring)

Golden State Warriors: OUT: Seth Curry (L Sciatic Nerve), Gui Santos (L Ankle)

A lot will hinge on Moussa Diabate's availability. As Mason Plumlee continues to be sidelined following a groin surgery, rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner and sophomore PJ Hall would be the only available centers in case the Frenchman sits out. That is, unless Charles Lee gives the newly returned Grant Williams some run as a small-ball five.

It should also be mentioned that Jonathan Kuminga, although not on the injury report, will not play, in all likelihood, amidst the ongoing trade saga around him.

The season series: 0-1

This is only a two-game season series, with the first match having already taken place on New Year's Eve in Spectrum Center. Back then, without Bridges, Williams, and Kalkbrenner, Charles Lee's men hung around until the fourth quarter, but ultimately the Warriors pulled away to win 132-125.

Besides the usually productive trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green, a name that you might have brushed over in today's injury report played an important role.

Effective on New Year's Eve, sidelined tonight: Gui Santos | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

23-year old Brazilian Gui Santos, a fringe rotation player for most of the season, hurt the Hornets in a major way. Often left open because of Curry or Butler's gravity, he scored 13 points on 5 for 6 shooting, grabbing 5 rebounds on top.

Key to the Game: Disrupt the Warriors offensive rhythm

It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors can score the ball, but they're not as prolific as they were back in the Curry/Thompson/Durant days. Sure, Curry can still get hot on any given day, and Butler will always find his way to the free-throw line, but it's very much possible to ice out the rest of the team.

In the earlier meeting this season, the Hornets did not do a very good job at that. Ten Warriors players finished with seven or more points. The 132 points they scored as a team were their fourth-highest mark of the season, the 35 assists their third-highest.

Having Miles Bridges and Grant Williams available this time around should somewhat help the defensive rotations, if only because they're big and mobile bodies. The question will be whether the rest of the team, especially the younger and less experienced players, can keep up.

Golden State tests your attentiveness like almost no other team in the NBA. The offense and the ball are in constant movement, with Curry and Co. just waiting for the opponent to fall asleep on a backdoor cut or miscommunicate on a switch.

