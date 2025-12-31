Brandon Miller's season-high unable to take down Steph Curry and the Warriors

After a disappointing Monday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets were back in action early on New Year's Eve, taking on Charlotte native Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Wednesday's matinee would see the return of star rookie Kon Knueppel, who would come back to the lineup after missing Monday's matchup with an ankle injury.

In turn, though, the Hornets would be missing Miles Bridges for the first time this season, leaving Sion James as the only player who has played in every game.

Knueppel showed no signs of rust after returning, hitting a corner three for the first made shot of the afternoon.

The first two quarters were a complete shootout between the two squads, with Hornets star Brandon Miller recording 19 first half points. Towards the end of the first half, though, the Warriors started ton put together a run that kept going into the second half.

In what looked to be a Warriors dynasty-esque third quarter avalanche, the Warriors began the third quarter on a 10-0 run to extend their lead up to 15.

Instead of letting the snowball turn into an avalanche, though, LaMelo Ball had other plans.

The Hornets star recorded 12 third quarter points, hitting all four threes he took. He helped the Hornets put together a 36-19 outburst to end the third quarter, turning the Warriors 15 point lead into a Hornets 2 point lead headed into the final frame.

It was not Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler that the Hornets should have worried about, though, as Brandin Podziemski recorded 9 fourth quarter points to help build the Warriors' lead back up in the first few minutes, extending the lead to 8.

The Hornets were able to cut the lead down to 4 with less than a minute remaining, but a closing lineup with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler would always be difficult to beat, no matter who is on the other side.

The Hornets fell 132-125, falling to 11-22 on the season.

Brandon Miller

Dec 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After recording a season-high 31 points during Monday night's loss to the Bucks, Brandon Miller followed it up with another season-high on Wednesday, with 33 points in the Hornets' loss to the Warriors.

Miller has been playing exceptional basketball as of late, and Wednesday was no different.

