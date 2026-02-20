Is Coby White Playing Tonight? Charlotte Hornets Reveal His, Grant Williams' Status

The Charlotte Hornets traded for Coby White one day prior to the NBA Trade Deadline, which was February 5. He's been with the team for over two weeks. White has yet to suit up for Charlotte.

Initially, the Hornets expected White to return after the All-Star Break. They resumed play last night, and unsurprisingly, since it was a back-to-back, White was ruled out. The Hornets narrowly lost to the Houston Rockets.

There was a chance White would suit up tonight versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back, but the Hornets have already ruled him out. He and Liam McNeeley are out.

INJURY REPORT: @hornets vs. CLE 2/20



Liam McNeeley (L Ankle Sprain) and Coby White (L Calf Strain) are OUT — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 20, 2026

Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté remain out as well due to their four-game suspensions handed down for their fight against Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and the Detroit Pistons.

Additionally, Grant Williams is out on the second night of a back-to-back coming off his torn ACL. He led the team with 20 points and nine rebounds.

UPDATE: @hornets have downgraded Grant Williams (R Knee Injury Management) to OUT https://t.co/C9TDKxJSvT — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 20, 2026

This means the Hornets will still be shorthanded. They were able to beat the Atlanta Hawks before the break without White, Bridges, and Diabaté, but they could not overcome the Rockets. The Cavaliers will be another tough test.

The Hornets traded for White, who is a free agent at season's end, for the playoff/Play-In push, but he has yet to appear. There's always the chance, and according to some reports, the belief, that the Hornets will extend him.

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) takes a jump shot | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, with every passing game that he sits, the potential return for Collin Sexton and the second-round draft picks they parted with is diluted. All White is guaranteed in a Hornets uniform are the 26 remaining contests, of which he can play a maximum of 25 now.

The Hornets will play again on Sunday, and White very well could make his return then. However, since he has been ruled out immediately and hasn't even been given a questionable or doubtful designation so far, his return may not be imminent.

The Hornets essentially paired Mason Plumlee, Collin Sexton, and two second-round picks (it was three before the medical exam allowed Charlotte to amend the package) for White.

Sexton has appeared in four games, making one start, for the Chicago Bulls. He's averaging 16.0 points per game (up from 14.2 with Charlotte), two assists, and three rebounds in those games.

With White sidelined again, look for Tre Mann and Sion James to take minutes at point guard when LaMelo Ball sits. Since Ball played 31 minutes last night, he may not be available as much tonight.