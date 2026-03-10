Coby White Ruled Out vs. Blazers — Did the Hornets Make the Wrong Decision?

The Charlotte Hornets will take the floor tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers and will do so without backup point guard Coby White. The veteran was added to the injury report, alongside Liam McNeeley (L Ankle) and Tidjane Salaün (L Knee), who are also ruled out for this one.

This is not a reaggravation of the injury and instead is a precautionary move by the Hornets' training staff, who have recommended that players dealing with an injury not play in both games of a back-to-back.

Did the Hornets make the wrong call?

Mar 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Considering the Hornets had an off day yesterday and play the lowly Sacramento Kings tomorrow, I'm a little shocked that this is the game they're holding White out of. Portland played Charlotte tough in Uptown a couple of weeks ago, although the 109-93 score wouldn't indicate that.

The Blazers didn't have Deni Avdija for that one, and while the Hornets had a pretty comfortable lead for much of the night, it just felt like they should have been up more at the half (51-43). Sports Radio WFNZ's Will Palaszczuk said it best in media row that night, saying that the Hornets were "playing with their food." That continued into the second half as the Hornets were outscored by Portland 24-23 in the third. Fortunately, they were able to pull away in the fourth and win by 16.

Resting White versus the Kings, in my opinion, would have made more sense. They are 15-50 on the season, posing virtually no threat to the Hornets, even at home. Sacramento has lost 20 of its last 23 games and is among the worst defenses in the entire NBA, allowing 121.1 points per game. If you ask me, that sounds like prime Tre Mann minutes.

Speaking of Tre Mann...

Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With White out, we can assume that Tre Mann will take over as the lead option for the second unit. In 43 games this season, Mann has looked nothing like the version of the player who had us thinking he was a true Sixth Man of the Year candidate at the start of last season. In an average of 14.5 minutes per night, he's averaging 6.2 points on 35% shooting.

The Hornets and Trail Blazers will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 10 p.m. ET tonight. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

