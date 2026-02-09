Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets look to tie the franchise record for consecutive wins as they open a two-game homestand with a chance to reach ten straight wins tonight against the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons in front of a home crowd.

Here is how our staff sees this contest playing out.

Zachary Roberts : Pistons 110, Hornets 102

At some point, the Hornets are going to lose. I do not like the matchup with the Pistons whatsoever. Their physicality always gives LaMelo Ball fits, and it could impact Brandon Miller as well. They won last time out with those two building a brick house, but that was against Atlanta. This is the best team in the East, and they won't be able to get away with it. It's fine, though. There's no shame in nine in a row and losing to the best team in your conference to break the streak.

Evan Campos : Hornets 103, Pistons 99

By principle I’m picking Charlotte to tie their franchise record for wins tonight. It certainly will not be easy. Eastern Conference’s top-ranked Detroit is one of best defensive units in league and really gave the Hornets’ big three problems last time they played in Detroit. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knuppel shot a combined 12-44 from the field, and frankly Charlotte looked overwhelmed physically and by Detroit’s ball pressure throughout second half of that game. This is a different Hornets squad since then. The Hornets figure out a way for the win streak to get into the double digits.

Philip Trapp : Pistons 108, Hornets 104

At some point, the streak was always going to be tested like this. Which is why Detroit’s size and ball pressure still feel like a bad recipe for Charlotte, especially if LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are forced into an inefficient night against a defense that doesn’t allow easy airspace. The Hornets are playing their best basketball in years, but this feels like the kind of physical grinder where the margin finally disappears late.

Owen Watterson : Pistons 99, Hornets 94

It so pains me to pick against the Hornets in this one, but this is a “prove it before I fully believe it” situation. Detroit is a poor matchup for Charlotte as it is — Detroit C Jalen Duren’s questionable status could flip the matchup on its head. Not many match up strength for strength with C Moussa Diabate like Duren does. His status completely changes what tip-off look like, but I’m going to assume he suits up. I expect physicality at the level of Saturday’s Atlanta matchup. Charlotte is playing playoff-level basketball right now — the energy and effort in each possession on both ends will be the decider. Charlotte still has to prove it to me against another elite team with something real, like tying an all-time win streak, on the line. Hornets lose in a heartbreaker at home, and the streak stops at nine.

The Hornets and Pistons are slated to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or on NBA League Pass.

