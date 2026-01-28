Hornets Aim for Fourth-Straight Win While Facing Shorthanded Grizzlies

The Hornets (19-28) kick off a quick two-game road trip on Wednesday, this time headed to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (18-26) for an interconference clash. This will be the first meeting between the teams this season in a matchup that saw the Grizzlies emerge victorious in both games last season.

The Hornets enter the game hot, winners of their last three games. The most recent victory saw the Hornets take down the 76ers 130-93, pushing the point differential over the win streak to +68. Brandon Miller led the team with an absurdly efficient 30-point game where the third-year wing shot 9/11 from the field, 6/8 from three, and 6/6 on free throws.

After a Bucks loss to the same 76ers last night, the Hornets have now risen to the eleventh seed in the Eastern Conference after the recent surge of success. The last play-in spot is currently held by the Hawks, who sit three and a half games ahead of the Hornets in the standings.

The Hornets have not made the play-in tournament since the 2021-22 season and have not made it to the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, a decade ago. Finding success in games against teams not currently slated for postseason basketball, like the Grizzlies, will be paramount for the Hornets to continue their ascent.

The Grizzlies come into the matchup losers of three straight games, most recently falling 108-99 in Houston against the Rockets. The team struggled to score efficiently in the outing, converting just 7/37 attempts from downtown and only 37.1% of overall shots.

Shooting struggles have plagued the Grizzlies this season as a whole, with the team ranking just 24th in the NBA with a 112.8 offensive rating. With a roughly league-average defense, the -1.4 net rating on the season ranks 20th league-wide.



Key Matchup - The Bigs

Centers Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabaté have both taken strides of late as pivotal pieces in the recent success of the Hornets. Diabaté in particular has thrived with an energy and effort-filled style that has led to season averages of 8.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 63.3% shooting.

Kalkbrenner, the rookie out of Duke, has been solid in the starting lineup in his own right, averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game as he continues to acclimate to the NBA’s pace and physicality.

WIth Ja Morant on the shelf with injury, big men Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama are the Grizzlies leaders in scoring at 18.9 and 14.0 points per game respectively. If the Hornets are able to contain this duo and force other players to step up, this game will lean even more in the Hornets' favor.

INJURY REPORT

Hornets: OUT Mason Plumlee (Groin), K.J. Simpson (Hip); QUESTIONABLE Ryan Kalkbrenner (Wrist), Brandon Miller (Ankle)

Grizzlies: OUT Brandon Clarke (Calf), Zach Edey (Ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr. (Toe), Ja Morant (Elbow), Ty Jerome (Calf)

Projected Starting Lineups

Position Charlotte Hornets Memphis Grizzlies Point Guard LaMelo Ball Cam Spencer Shooting Guard Brandon Miller Cedric Coward Small Forward Kon Knueppel Jaylen Wells Power Forward Miles Bridges Jaren Jackson Jr. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner Santi Aldama

