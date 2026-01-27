Dell Curry Puts LaMelo Ball Usage Critics on Blast for Not Knowing What’s Going On

Everyone seems to have an opinion about how the Charlotte Hornets are managing LaMelo Ball's minutes.

Whether it be Chandler Parsons saying they are devaluing him by bringing him off the bench as if he's a real trade chip, Lou Williams questioning if there's an injury, or Draymond Green ridiculously accusing them of tanking — it's all completely misunderstood, and the more they talk on the matter, the more it shows how much they know is going on.

During the recent homestand, Hornets play-by-play man Eric Collins brought up how nice it is to see LaMelo in the lineup every night, and Dell Curry made sure to call out those who don't have a clue as to why the Hornets are doing what they're doing.

Curry sets the record straight

🗣️ Eric Collins: "This is the longest stretch of games that LaMelo Ball has been healthy enough to play uninterrupted in a long while. The Hornets, the Hornets fans, and the NBA in general are seeing the fruits of LaMelo just being healthy and available."



— r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 24, 2026

"This is the longest stretch of games that LaMelo Ball has been healthy enough to play uninterrupted in a long while," Collins stated. "The Hornets, the Hornets fans, and the NBA in general are seeing the fruits of LaMelo just being healthy and available."

"A lot of talk about 'LaMelo is not starting'... you're not paying attention to what's happening in the big picture, and that's he's available to play on a nightly basis," Curry followed. "That changes the landscape of this team."

Availability matters

Both are exactly right. What matters is that LaMelo is on the floor. Should there be some sort of adjustment to how the minutes are laid out? Sure, I think we can all agree on that aspect of it, considering the Hornets continue to find themselves in a big hole when Ball does come off the bench to begin the game.

That being said, they have only done it on one end of back-to-backs, and it certainly beats the alternative of him sitting out the entire game, as many players around the league do. Something is better than nothing, and if keeping Ball on some sort of minutes restriction allows him to play the entire season, then so be it. That's what it takes.

Ball and the Hornets will be back at it tomorrow, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies.

