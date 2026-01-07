NBA insider couldn't stop watching Hornets throttle defending champ OKC

You've probably heard by now, because it's some of the biggest news in the NBA, but the Charlotte Hornets dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder last time out. No, that's not a typo.

The Hornets went on the road and turned the ball over 21 times against the defending champions and the reigning MVP, and yet they won by 27 points. It was an astonishing result, as the Hornets built a lead and never let up.

Bill Simmons accurately called it "the best Hornets game in five years." It has been quite some time since the Hornets did something like this, especially since they've been pretty bad for about a decade.

🎙️ @BillSimmons: "It was probably the best Hornets game in five years."



🎙️ @kirkgoldsberry: "It was the most stunning result of the year... Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball just hitting three after three, and this defense frustrating the Thunder." pic.twitter.com/MvnUgOOmIg — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 7, 2026

Kirk Goldsberry added, "It was the most stunning result of the year... I cannot believe what I watched... I couldn't take my eyes off of what was happening in Oklahoma City. Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and LaMelo Ball just hitting three after three, and this defense frustrated the Thunder."

What was interesting, and Simmons pointed this out, is that it had nothing to do with LaMelo Ball. He had 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists, which are all well below his averages. Normally, it takes an offensive explosion from Ball to win games like this.

Instead, the Hornets dominated from the wing position, which is something the Thunder typically do. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller combined for 51 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. They shot 16/29 from the floor and 12/17 from three.

All together, the Hornets' Big Three (including Ball) had 67 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and two blocks. They shot 53.8% from the field and an astonishing 66.67% from three. Those are unheard of against the Thunder.

Jan 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) moves the ball down the court against Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder literally have the best defensive rating in basketball with a 105.0 rating. That's far ahead of the next-best team, the Detroit Pistons, at 110.2. This type of offensive outburst just doesn't happen against the Thunder.

A ton has been said about how exceptional the Hornets' offense is with Knueppel, Ball, and Miller on the floor, but this was the best example of that. They are borderline unstoppable when those three play together.

