Hornets blow double-digit lead in 4th quarter, drop 11th straight vs. Sixers
It looked like the Charlotte Hornets were going to finally get the monkey off their back, that is the Philadelphia 76ers, but they blew a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter, ultimately falling 125-121.
Best of the Night: LaMelo Ball
What a night for Melo, finishing with a near triple-double (27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists). You know the scoring and assists will always be there, but it was good to see him go amongst the trees and grab some rebounds. He has the length and the size to put up strong rebounding numbers for a point guard, but has seen his average dip each of the last four years.
Worst of the Night: Fourth quarter finish
The Sixers were having their way in the paint and posted a 39-point fourth quarter. The Hornets played strong defense in the middle frames, but for whatever reason, things looked out of sorts in the fourth. You already know this is something Charles Lee is going to hammer home to this team about. If you want a chance at playing postseason basketball, you can't afford to let your foot off the gas, especially against a talented team on the road. A team like Charlotte has very little wiggle room, meaning every late blown lead stings 10 times worse. There's still a lot of basketball left, of course, but it's a lost opportunity, and for Lee, it has to be something they learn from.
Highlight of the Night:
Who doesn't like a LaMelo Ball to Miles Bridges alley-oop? This one from a couple of steps in front of halfcourt was a beauty.
Up Next:
The Bugs will have to flush this one quickly as they'll be back on the floor tomorrow night in the nation's capital, taking on the Washington Wizards.
