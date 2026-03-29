The Charlotte Hornets (39-35) face the second game of a back-to-back today. They lost a close one versus the 76ers on Saturday. With another big name in town, and the stakes dramatically high, a win or loss here could drastically impact the Hornets' final seed heading into the postseason.

Both Charlotte and Boston will be dealing with some notable injuries tonight. Grant Williams will not suit up for the hosts. On the opposite side, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Nikola Vucevic are out.

The first five for the Hornets

G LaMelo Ball - Ball is coming off one of his worst shooting nights of the season. He only connected on 7 of his 26 field goal attempts against the 76ers yesterday and will be looking to bounce back immediately with a more efficient outing.

G Kon Knueppel - Similarly to Ball, Knueppel had an underwhelming offensive performance in the loss against Philadelphia. When the Celtics and Hornets met about a month ago, he was Charlotte's top scorer with 20 points.

G Brandon Miller - Miller was the best Hornet yesterday, scoring 29 big ones. He has been on a prolonged hot streak, shooting 43% from deep over his last 20 games.

F Miles Bridges - Bridges will probably match up with Jayson Tatum defensively. The 28-year-old had mixed success guarding Tatum-esque wings, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares today.

C Moussa Diabaté - Diabaté has been put through the wringer recently, battling with KAT and Joel Embiid in back-to-back games. Neemias Queta should be a more pleasant matchup.

The first five for the Celtics

G Payton Pritchard - Last year's NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Pritchard is a prolific microwave scorer who can take and make all kinds of tough shots. In Bostons' most recent game against Atlanta, he went off for 36 points.

F Sam Hauser - Originally undrafted in 2021, Hauser has turned himself into one of the leagues better sharp-shooting wings.

F Jordan Walsh - Walsh will make his 21st start of the season. He's not much of a scorer. Instead, he mucks it up on the defensive end and will hit a three here and there.

F Jayson Tatum - Tatum tore his ACL in the 2025 playoffs but returned to action against the Dallas Mavericks about three weeks ago. His shooting splits and explosive athleticism aren't fully back yet; nevertheless, he still impacts the game positively.

C Neemias Queta - He's more of a traditional screen & roll big, but the Portuguese international has been a real revelation for the Celtics this year. His explosive athleticism and defensive impact pose a unique challenge.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Charlotte Hornets