Hornets Clobber Celtics to Move Above .500 — Are They a Legit Contender in the East?

The Charlotte Hornets remain scorching hot, pushing their winning streak to six games and their road winning streak to ten (a franchise record) with a dominating 118-89 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Charlotte controlled this one from the opening tip, taking a 35-23 lead into the second quarter. Their defense really bothered Jaylen Brown in the early going, and he was never able to shake out of it, finishing the game 7/19 from the field and just 1/4 from downtown. Derrick White picked up the slack, scoring a game-high 29 points.

Four Hornets (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Coby White) finished the game in double figures, while Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté nearly joined them, each going for nine. Knueppel snapped out of his mini two-game funk, sinking four of his eight three-point attempts, leading to a 20-spot.

Is this team a legit contender in the East?

Mar 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Even as red-hot as the Hornets have been, I still feel somewhat odd asking this question. They are now 32-31 on the season, and I can't remember the last time a team that was a game over .500 this late into the season was viewed as a legitimate title contender or just a threat in their own conference. But this team deserves that type of praise, if you ask me.

Since the start of 2026, the Hornets have beaten several title contenders, including the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, whom they also dismantled. They're not only winning the games they should, and winning games against quality competition, but they are beating the daylights out of some of the best teams in the league.

Everyone will point to the record and use that in their argument as to why you shouldn't take the Hornets seriously. By doing so, you're either not aware of why the record is the way it is, or you just don't believe this surge can be sustained. The truth of the matter is, the Hornets were banged up at the start of the season with both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller missing some time. Since they've been back and have started this lineup that consists of Ball, Knueppel, Miller, Bridges, and Diabaté, the Hornets are 19-2. That's the mark everyone should be referencing.

Winning a title may not happen this year, but there's reason to believe that they can do some damage in the playoffs and make a bit of a run.